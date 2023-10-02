September was a busy month at Select: We kicked off the month with the launch of our very first Select Best of Bed & Bath Awards, where we covered bed sheets, pillows, bath robes and more that we tried and loved. We also shared notable deals and sales in September, including a look into early discounts for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which lands on Oct. 10-11 this year. We also covered the latest Apple launch that includes a new phone, watch and more.
Throughout the month, we recommended the best dog travel carriers, toners, comforters and bluetooth speakers. Below, we compiled 12 of the most purchased products we covered this September.
Original Casper Pillow
- 4.4-star average rating from 10,440 reviews on Amazon
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test
- 4.5-star average rating from 205,295 reviews on Amazon
DemeTECH ASTM Level 3 Face Masks
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,563 reviews on Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 27,037 reviews on Amazon
Ebanel 40% Urea Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 19,797 reviews on Amazon
Ouai Detox Shampoo
- 4.3-star average rating from 3,649 reviews on Amazon
The Pink Stuff All Purpose Cleaning Paste
- 4.4-star average rating from 191,977 reviews on Amazon
Vtopmart 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set
- 4.7-star average rating from 22,820 reviews on Amazon
Spigen iPhone Screen Protector
- 4.7-star average rating from 34,071 reviews on Amazon
Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
- 4.5-star average rating from 90,449 reviews on Amazon
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
- 4.6-star average rating from 122,704 reviews on Amazon
Granny Says 3-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer
- 4.6-star average rating from 18,025 reviews on Amazon
