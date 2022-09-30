IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

September bestsellers: Readers' favorite moisturizers, shampoos and more

In addition to skin and hair care products, our most purchased items in September included weeding tools, cooling towels and dog toys.
By Shari Uyehara

September has come and gone, which means fall is officially in full swing — so we shared our favorite fall candles to help embrace the new season. We wrote about dog food, dog beds and dog nail clippers, and per usual, pet-loving Select readers were interested. To help readers navigate inflation, we explained how to save money on groceries and shared notable deals and sales in September, including Labor Day weekend sales and early Amazon Prime Day deals. You can expect deep discounts to continue into October: Amazon recently announced that it’s hosting Prime Early Access Sale, a sort of second Prime Day sale event on Oct. 11-12, to kick off early holiday shopping with Black Friday-level deals.

In addition to all these shopping guides, here’s what our readers gravitated toward this month.

1. Schwarzkopf Goodbye Yellow pH 4.5 Neutralizing Shampoo

2. Boshel Dog Nail Clippers

3. Hartz Groomer’s Best Flea Comb

4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer

5. Blue Apron Meal Kit Delivery Service

6. Sukeen Cooling Towel 4-Pack

7. R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo

8. Nisaku Hori Hori Weeding & Digging Knife

9. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

10. Mammoth Flossy Chews Color Rope Tug

11. Spigen iPhone 13/13 Pro/14 Screen Protector EZ FIT GLAS.tR

12. iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

