September reader favorites: Flat irons, exercise bikes and more

The most purchased items we covered last month include home and kitchen essentials, wellness products and fitness equipment.
Woman using the Hypervolt Massage Gun, a hand with body wash on it, CHI Original 1-inch Ceramic Iron, YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike and 'Change Sings: A Children's Anthem' by Amanda Gorman
The Yosuda indoor cycling bike, CHI ceramic flat iron and Hypervolt massage gun are some of the most purchased items we covered in September.
By Rebecca Rodriguez

September marked the end of summer and readers are preparing for the transition to fall, triggering increased interest in everything from solar pool covers and riding lawn mowers to pumpkin carving tools. Concerns surrounding the ongoing Covid pandemic are holding steady with regular interest in our coverage on KN95 masks and at-home covid testing. September also included several especially notable launches, including the iPhone 13, Amazon’s new smart TVs and Ray-Ban and Facebook’s smart glasses.

Here are 10 of the most purchased products we covered last month.

1. CHI Original 1-inch Ceramic Iron

2. 'Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem' by Amanda Gorman

3. YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

4. Hypervolt Massage Gun

5. Yamazaki Home Magnetic Spice Rack

6. CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid

7. YIVIEW Sleep Mask

8. YINYIN Cuticle Trimmer with Cuticle Pusher

9. HEBE Cotton Area Rug Machine Washable

10. AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen

Rebecca Rodriguez

Rebecca Rodriguez is a production coordinator for Select.