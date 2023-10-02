With Prime Big Deal Days around the corner, Target officially kicked off its Target Circle Week. The retailer is currently offering discounts on products across shopping categories online, on the app and in stores. The savings event runs through Oct. 7 and it’s exclusive to Target Circle members — the loyalty program is free, so if you’re not a member already, you can sign up now to access discounts.

To help you make the most of Target Circle Week, we compiled some of the best deals we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Target Circle Week deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals live at Target right now. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also made sure each item is at least 20% off and highly rated.

4.7-star average rating from 172 reviews at Target

Kitchenaid makes some of our favorite stand mixers, and this option from the brand comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, 11 speeds and three attachments to meet all your cooking and baking needs. The stand mixer has a bowl-lift mechanism that lets you raise and lower the bowl using a lever, making it easier to remove and providing extra stability, according to the brand. It’s available in four colors: matte black, contour silver, empire red and ice.

4.4-star average rating from 606 reviews on Amazon

This toaster oven allows you to bake, broil, toast and air fry. This stainless steel kitchen appliance has seven functions, including convection bake, convection broil and warm, an adjustable temperature dial and a 60-minute timer. The nonstick interior includes an oven rack, baking tray/drip pan and air fryer basket.

4-star average rating from 729 reviews at Target

Dyson’s cordless vacuum is a lightweight alternative to your standard upright vacuum. With a 40-minute run time, it works to remove any allergens, pet hair and dirt from multiple surfaces, including carpet and hardwood flooring, according to Dyson. You can also convert the vacuum to a handheld option that helps you clean upholstery, stairs and even the interior of cars, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 11,566 reviews at Target

This Keurig coffee maker lets you brew any 6-12 ounce cup of coffee using your choice of K-cup pods. It weighs less than 5 pounds and measures under five inches wide, so it’s great for saving countertop space. The coffee maker is available in seven colors, including gray, stone and evergreen, to match your kitchen or office.

4.6-star average rating from 8,063 reviews at Target

The brand behind our favorite towel, which won a Select Bed & Bath Award, also has other options in its lineup, including these antimicrobial towels. The 100% cotton towel is machine-washable and includes a hanging loop for easy storage. Complete your set with matching towels available in three additional sizes, including a standard bath towel, hand towel and washcloth.

4.6-star average rating from 8,501 reviews on Amazon

This air purifier helps clean the air in smaller spaces up to 526 sq ft. using a HEPA silent dual filtration system. The HEPA filter quietly removes tiny particles from the air like smoke, bacteria, dust, pollen, odor and pet dander, according to the brand. The air purifier allows you to adjust brightness levels and has four power settings to adjust fan speed.

4.5-star average rating from 2,633 reviews at Target

These wireless over ear headphones provide 40 hours of listening time and let you adjust the volume as you play music, take calls and use voice activation. The sleek design allows you to fold the headphones in a compact shape for easy portability. It’s available in three colors, including black, rose gold and gold.

Best Target Circle Week sales

Here are the best Target Circle Week sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best sales at other retailers right now

Amazon: Amazon is hosting Prime Big Deal Days, a 48-hour exclusive sale event for Amazon Prime members, from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11 Walmart: The retailer is hosting the Walmart Deals — Holiday Kickoff sale from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12 Home Depot: The retailer is hosting Decor Days from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 Nike: Up to 65% off select sneakers and apparel Ulta: Up to 50% off hair care during the Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Event through Oct. 21 Calpak: Up to 45% off select luggage Dermstore: Up to 30% off hair care with code HAIR

Frequently asked questions What is Target Circle Week? During the Target Circle Week sales event, Target Circle members have exclusive access to online and in-store deals. This sale includes discounts on shopping categories like beauty, home, electronics and more, and you’ll find deals on popular brands like Native, Beats and Dyson. Plus, you can get access to offers from Target Partners Shipt , Ulta Beauty at Target and Tripadvisor . Right when Target Circle Week begins, members will also have access to Target’s Deal of the Day, which runs until Dec. 24. Members can check back each day for new daily deals featuring new releases, popular brands and everyday essentials. When is Target Circle Week? Target Circle Week runs from Oct. 1 to Oct 7. The sales event falls just before Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which is Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, and Walmart's deal event, which runs from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12. Target’s Deal of the Day will kick off alongside Target Circle Week, but will run through Dec. 24. Who has access to Target Circle Week? Target Circle Week is exclusive to Target Circle members. Members of the free-to-join loyalty program also have exclusive access to Target’s Deal of the Day, which runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 24. What is Target Circle? Target Circle is the retailer’s free loyalty program, in which members can earn 1% in Target Circle rewards with eligible purchases. After accruing rewards with your account, you can use them toward future purchases in-store, online and through the app. In addition to earning rewards, Target Circle also offers members access to exclusive deals, annual birthday gifts, community support votes and Target partnerships.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales. To round up the best Target Circle Week deals and sales, she found discounted items that are also highly rated products.

