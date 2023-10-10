Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to stock up on essentials, purchase something from your wishlist or get a head start on holiday shopping, the retailer is offering discounts across product categories during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can find deals on tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets, gifts, pet products, beauty supplies and more.
To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.
Best Prime Day deals live now
Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Amazon Smart Plug
4.7-star average rating from 550,275 reviews on Amazon
To use Amazon’s Smart Plug, connect it to a standard outlet and pair with the Alexa app. Then plug in electronics of your choosing to control them via the app or by using voice commands. I use Amazon’s smart plug to turn lamps on and off in my apartment, for example. The compact size of the smart plug also keeps your second outlet free.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
4.6-star average rating from 77,607 reviews on Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of our favorite at-home teeth whitening products. This kit comes with 44 strips, each of which are coated with a thin layer of hydrogen peroxide gel, an ingredient that can help remove stains, according to the brand. The kit gives you enough strips for 22 treatments — 20 strips you leave on for 30 minutes and two strips you leave on for an hour.
Amazon Echo Dot
4.7-star average rating from 63,816 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Compared to previous models, the newest iteration of Amazon’s Echo Dot has an improved audio system, a temperature sensor and eero built-in, meaning it can act as a Wi-Fi extender. The device is one of our favorite Echo speakers, and you can use it to stream music, podcasts and audiobooks. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa. You can control the Echo Dot via voice commands or through its companion app, and Alexa to set alarms and timers, give you weather updates and read you the news.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
4.7-star average rating from 45,884 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
These AirPods are a Select Wellness Award winner and many of our staffers are impressed by how well their noise cancellation blocks out sounds. The wireless earbuds also offer transparency mode. A full battery gets you up to six hours of listening time, and the AirPods also come with a charging case so you can repower them on the go. Ear tips in four sizes are included with the headphones so you can customize their fit. In addition to the AirPods Pro, Apple’s standard AirPods are on sale right now for $99.
Anker Portable Charger with Built-In Lightning Connector
4.3-star average rating from 615 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Anker’s pocket-sized portable charger has a built-in lightning connector so you don’t have to carry around a cable to power your devices on the go. The lightning connector folds away when it’s not in use, and the device comes with a cord so you can recharge it as needed. Anker also offers a portable charger with a built-in USB-C connector if your device is made with that type of port.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
4.6-star average rating from 91,382 reviews on Amazon
Cut down on how much time you spend preparing ingredients thanks to this vegetable chopper. It comes with two interchangeable dicing blades, and its lid lets you chop foods directly into the collection tray, which also acts as a storage container. You can fully disassemble the kitchen gadget and clean it in the dishwasher, or hand wash it using the included cleaning brush and scrapers.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced
4.5-star average rating from 197,951 reviews on Amazon
You can mix Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides powder — designed to support skin, hair, nail, bone and joint health, according to the brand — into any hot or cold beverage or smoothie. Each serving has 20 grams of collagen peptides, plus vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. It’s also gluten and dairy free and comes with a measuring scoop. Speak with your doctor before taking any vitamin or supplement.
Blink Video Doorbell
4.3-star average rating from 113,816 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Keep an eye on your home from wherever you are with the Blink Video Doorbell. Once you install the device and pair it with its companion app, you can watch live video footage so you always know what’s happening outside your door. You can also hear and speak to visitors thanks to two-way audio. The doorbell — which is compatible with Amazon Alexa — connects to existing wiring or you can choose wire-free installation.
Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
4.4-star average rating from 93,892 reviews on Amazon
This device ensures that you’ll never have to worry about whether you remembered to close your garage door. It pairs with a companion app, which you can use to open and close the door from anywhere. You can also create schedules so the door closes at specific times, or give entry access to others.
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit
4.7-star average rating from 81,332 reviews on Amazon
AncestryDNA’s Genetic Test Kit comes with everything you need to take a saliva sample and send it into the brand’s lab. The lab runs tests to prepare a report detailing information about your origins, ethnicities and family tree, which you’ll get back in about six to eight weeks.
Best Prime Day sales
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Up to 33% off Kindle e-readers
- Up to 40% off Ring doorbells, cameras and alarms
- Up to 40% off skin care from Laneige, Innisfree and more
- Up to 47% off Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
- Up to 30% off Stanley hydration and camping products
- Up to 42% off New Balance shoes and apparel
- Up to 50% off Waterpik oral care
Prime Day: Best sales at other retailers
- Walmart: Up to 60% off during its holiday kickoff sale through Oct. 12
- Casper: Up to 50% off sitewide with code OCT25 through Oct. 31
- Buffy: Up to 40% off sheets, comforters, pillows and more
- Tommy John: Up to 70% of men's and women's intimates and loungewear during its warehouse sale through Oct. 15
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor through Oct. 11
- My Sheets Rock: 15% off sheets and bedding sitewide with code FALL23 through Oct. 11
