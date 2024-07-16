Target's competing Amazon Prime Day deals are still underway. Though Target Circle Week, one of the retailer’s biggest sales of the year, ended last week, the retailer is still offering discounts across categories like home, tech and beauty. Some of these are new deals, while others are carried over from Target Circle Week and remain at the same price. The deals are both in-store and online; some deals will be specific to Target Circle members, while others will be available to members and non-members.

As a writer for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Target deals to shop now, all of which are highly rated and at least 20% off. Many deals are also at their lowest price in three months. I’ll continue updating this list over the next few days.

Best Target deals

4.6-star average rating from 444 reviews at Target

This smartwatch is one of our favorite fitness trackers because it costs less than other Apple Watch models while maintaining most of its features, like fitness tracking. It shows detailed metrics regarding your workout, health and sleep with free apps, including Apple Health and Apple Fitness. Aside from its tracking capabilities, you can use Siri to send texts and more like you would with your iPhone.

4.3-star average rating from 4,288 reviews at Target

This vacuum, which also doubles as a handheld vacuum, is great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas and tackling messes on all surfaces, including bare floors and carpets, according to the brand. The vacuum has swivel steering, a crevice tool, an upholstery tool for cleaning pet hair and an anti-allergen dusting brush.

4.4-star average rating from 1,366 reviews at Target

The Google Nest Hub allows you to use it in any way you need throughout your home with a simple button tap or voice activation by saying “Hey Google.” You can have it show you recipes, watch videos or TV shows, use it as a speaker and more. It can also control other smart devices throughout the home and can act as a sound machine and sunrise alarm.

4-star average rating from 474 reviews at Target

This multipurpose Cuisinart toaster oven can air fry, bake, broil, warm and toast food. It is large enough to air fry three pounds of food, bake a 12-inch pizza or bake a four-pound chicken, according to the brand. To help you cook and warm your food, it also comes with an oven rack, baking pan, drip tray and basket.

4.8-star average rating from 115 reviews at Target

This quiet air purifier uses three filters, including a HEPA filter, to remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles and neutralize odors, according to the brand. You can set timers, create schedules, check the air quality in real-time and more using voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, or via the VeSync app.

4.7-star average rating from 1,140 reviews at Target

This Target-exclusive bundle includes the Vertuo Pop+ coffee and espresso maker, espresso pods, cold brew pods and an iced coffee tumbler. The Vertuo Pop+ can make five sizes of coffee, including single and double espressos, in just 30 seconds, according to the brand. Reviewers say they like that the machine is compact and it easily brews coffee at the touch of a button.

4.7-star average rating from 2,328 reviews at Target

This portable speaker is water- and dust-resistant and has up to 12 hours of unplugged listening time. Reviewers say they love its durability, sound quality, and compact shape, which make it easy to fit into bags for on-the-go use.

4.5-star average rating from 241 reviews at Target

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e lets you quickly print scan, fax and more from your home or office, and directly from your smartphone via the accompanying app. It has wireless and printer security features and a 225-sheet input tray.

4.8-star average rating from 1,609 reviews at Target

With school fast approaching, stock up on supplies, including these markers. These are broad line markers, meaning they can create thick and thin lines in all 10 classic colors. They’re also washable from skin, clothing and painted walls, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 369 reviews at Target

This 35-liter capacity travel backpack has interior zipper compartments, exterior pockets, and slip pockets to keep your belongings organized neatly and securely while you travel. The soft-sided, water-resistant backpack also has padded shoulder straps, but you can easily prop it atop your luggage with its built-in trolley sleeve if you prefer to carry it that way.

4.6-star average rating from 192 reviews at Target

Canon’s Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer, which is compatible with Apple products and Androids, lets you edit and print photos directly from your phone or tablet. You can take it with you wherever you go since it’s small enough to fit in your purse and/or pockets, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 314 reviews at Target

This sleek appliance lets you evenly toast bread, bagels, muffins and more with its seven browning settings. It also has three preset settings: defrost, reheat, and bagel, plus, a crumb drawer that slides out for easy removal.

4.1-star average rating from 2,281 reviews at Target

These sweat- and water-resistant earbuds have more than 32 hours of playtime and a secure ear hook design, so they don’t move or fall as you move around during a workout, according to the brand. It has touch controls for volume, calls, play, pause, and more. Plus, you’ll get three sets of soft gel tips in addition to its included charging case.

4.5-star average rating from 450 reviews at Target

This compact mini fridge comes with seven thermostat settings and removable racks so you can customize the storage of up to 90 canned beverages. Once plugged in, the system will keep your drinks at a consistently cool 37 degrees Fahrenheit.

4.5-star average rating from 1,535 reviews at Target

Rubbermaid makes some of our favorite meal prep containers, including this pack of five, which has two compartments to fit an entree and side dish. The odor- and stain-resistant containers come with leakproof lids with an airtight seal, secure latches and built-in vents under the latches. They are also BPA-free, microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, and freezer-safe, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 718 reviews at Target

This collaboration between Threshold and Studio McGee is great for adding extra seating to living room spaces and other rooms throughout your home. It’s made of soft upholstery and has a padded foam seat, a barrel backrest and high armrests. It comes in five solid colors and one striped pattern to match the aesthetic of your home.

4.8-star average rating from 361 reviews at Target

The Starfrit non-stick Electric Griddle quickly and evenly heats up so you can cook food more efficiently and with less energy, according to the brand. After cooking, you can bring the grill directly to your table since it has cool-touch handles and a removable temperature control.

4.6-star average rating from 166 reviews at Target

After testing 100 face moisturizers, this creamy and rich barrier cream made our top 25. The moisturizer has glycerin, lipids and peptides to condition and repair the skin barrier so that you have supple, nonirritated skin, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 332 reviews at Target

If you plan on catching a flight soon, this backpack is a great option. It has a ScanSmart compartment that allows it to fully unzip it and lay flat, so your laptop or tablet can pass through without having to take it out of the bag completely. It also keeps your belongings secure and safe with its padded compartments, zippered compartments and crush-resistant pockets.

Best Target sales to shop now

Here are the best Target sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best sales at other retailers right now

How I found the best Target deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. All the products I recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. They’re also at least 20% off. When data was available, I ran each deal through price trackers like Honey to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year. To round up the best Target sales, I found highly rated products that are at least 20% off right now.

