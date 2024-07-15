Amazon Prime Day is now on its second (and final) day, offering discounts during the 48-hour sale, exclusive to Prime members. You can also find great deals from other retailers during Prime Day, such as Best Buy. In fact, the tech and electronics retailer is having a Black Friday in July Sale this year, which runs from July 15 to July 17. During the three-day event, Best Buy is offering deals on smartwatches, gaming and entertainment from brands like Apple, Samsung, Jabra and more.

As a commerce editor for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale event. Plus, all of the deals listed below are at their lowest price in at least three months.

I’ll continue updating this list throughout Prime Day.

Highly rated Best Buy Black Friday in July deals

4.8-star average from 76,614 reviews at Best Buy

The Apple AirPods are a NBC Select staff favorite, which is why we included them in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds. I've used them before and can say they have great sound quality and are easy to connect to your phone. They also connect to the Find My app, which helps you find them if you accidentally misplace them. You can also use them to make calls without having to hold your phone.

4.6-star average rating from 1,592 reviews at Best Buy

With 4K HD resolution, TCL’s Smart TV has great visual definition without any blurriness or lag, according to the brand. It has Google TV, so your favorite programs are in one place and easy to access. Plus, you can connect bluetooth devices, such as earbuds or headphones, to the TV to watch shows quietly.

4.3-star average rating from 263 reviews at Best Buy

The Jabra Elite is also a staff favorite and we included an earlier version of them in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds. Most recently, the Jabra Elite 8 won an NBC Select Wellness Award for best wireless earbud, partially because they have a great active noise canceling feature. This newer version has ANC mode and is compatible with both iPhone and Android.

4.6-star average rating from 3,083 reviews at Best Buy

Open-ear headphones are great for athletes who want to listen to music during runs but still have awareness of things happening around them. Instead of going in your ears, these headphones hook around the back of your ear and rest near your temple allowing you to hear music through vibrations. They’re lightweight and easy to keep on your ears as you move.

4.4-star average rating from 1,101 reviews at Best Buy

Jbl’s wireless earbuds have powerful sound quality, active noise cancelation, ambient awareness and up to 40 hours of battery life, according to the brand. They’re resistant to water and sweat, according to the brand, compatible with the Jbl app and you can use them to make calls in addition to listening to music and podcasts.

4.8-star average rating from 1,938 reviews at Best Buy

This monitor makes it easy to create a proper entertainment setup for gaming and beyond. It has an ergonomic stand to make sure it doesn't accidentally tip over, an FHD resolution display and an auto source switch, so you can seamlessly transfer between devices that are connected to it. The width of the screen also makes the game-playing experience more comfortable since you can see hidden scenes in-game settings. It also comes with both an HDMI and a power cable.

4.4-star average rating from 41 reviews at Best Buy

This sound bar has Dolby Atmos sound quality, 360 spatial sound mapping, wireless subwoofers, rear speakers and sound field optimization, which means it can adjust sound quality to the size of your room, according to the brand. It’s compatible with the Bravia app, so you can control the volume and other settings directly from your phone.

4.7-star average rating from 117 reviews at Best Buy

This touch-screen laptop from HP is both a laptop and tablet all-in-one device. Aside from functioning as a laptop, the screen detaches for more portable use. It has fast processing power, which makes it easy to efficiently do work, play games, watch movies and read e-books, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 293 reviews at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 9 is an editor-favorite smartwatch that has an always-on display and a narrow frame. It also has a hands-free feature that allows you to answer calls, play or pause music and open notifications by raising your wrist and pinching your index finger and thumb together twice. Currently, only the 45mm version is on sale at Best Buy.

4.8-star average rating from 329 reviews at Best Buy

This Bluetooth speaker is a favorite among our NBC Select editors, who say it delivers clear, balanced audio regardless of how loud or quiet it is. It has up to 30 hours of battery life, is water-resistant and weighs under two pounds for easy portability, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 873 reviews at Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 6, a favorite fitness tracker among our NBC Select editors, tracks heart rate, daily steps and distance, fitness activities, calories burned and sleep. This device also has Google Wallet, Google Maps and YouTube Music. The battery lasts for up to seven days and it is water-resistant up to 50 meters, according to the brand.

More deals from Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale

How I found highly rated Best Buy Black Friday in July deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly-rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for holidays and sales events for retailers. To round up the best Black Friday in July deals happening during Prime Day, I found highly-rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

