When it’s ice cold outside, all any of us probably want to do is cozy up indoors on the sofa with a warm drink, a robe and a comfortable pair of slippers. If this sounds like your ideal evening, then you’ll be happy to know that Ugg is having a major sale on Amazon, with deals of up to 50% off on slippers, boots and more. You can get deals on the brand’s popular Tasman and Koolaburra lineups and some of the brand’s apparel, including bath robes and pajama pants. Below, I rounded up some of the best footwear and apparel deals from the sale.

The best deals from Ugg’s Amazon sale

4.6-star average rating from 303 reviews on Amazon

These slippers have a fluffy outer layer made from wool and an outsole made of sugarcane EVA foam. They’re the perfect footwear for walking around the house on an extra-cold day with a cozy pair of socks. The internal lining is also wool and the slippers are available in two styles.

4.4-star average rating from 1,656 reviews on Amazon

The Koolaburra boots sit just above the ankle and keep your feet warm thanks to the faux-fur lining on the inside. They have a decorative bow on the side and padded, leather-lined insoles that provide comfort and help maintain their durability, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 19 reviews on Amazon

These wide-leg pants are perfect for sleeping, thanks to their cozy knit texture made from recycled polyester. They’re high-waisted and have a flexible waistband and are available in more than five sizes.

More deals from Ugg’s Amazon sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I write about sales events from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon and more. I also write about deals from home, kitchen and apparel brands.

