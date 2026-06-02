I like to think of the month of May as an important, 31-day-long marketing campaign for the summer — not because the month itself is a bore, but because it’s the first month of the year when we start to regain excitement for the coming season. May is when the first promising, summer-like days show up. It’s also a month meant for planning lots of travel, parties, beach trips, sporting events and more.

With this in mind, my colleagues and I at NBC Select always spend the month of May shopping for products that will make executing our summer plans simple. Between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, we used our time to try out items from brands like Cmfrt, Aritzia, Calpak, Bio-Oil, Sur La Table and more. Some of the products we tried include easy-to-blend SPF, sandals perfect for walking, work totes that don’t leave your shoulder sore and a trench coat for the occasional windy day.

Some of the products below are items we’ve purchased ourselves and some were sent to us by brands. Either way, we only include and recommend the products we tried out, loved and believe you’ll want to know about.

The best products we tried in May 2026

All of the products below are either courtesy brand samples or products that we bought ourselves.

Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

Cmfrt sent me this oversized hoodie, which is available in more than 20 colors and seven unisex sizes. It’s made from a heavyweight cotton-blend fabric. The most remarkable thing about it is how incredibly soft it is, inside and out, and the large center pocket-pouch. The fabric also remains wrinkle-free (even after I left it laying on my chair at work for a weekend), it’s pre-shrunk and it has a flexible hem that doesn’t feel like it’s squeezing my waist.

Plus, I love that the logo on the chest is subtle and doesn’t go through to the inside and feel scratchy on the skin.

Calpak is my go-to travel accessories brand, and since I enjoy finding a new work tote every few months, I was excited to try out the brand’s Haven Work Tote, which is available in mini, 14-, 15- and 16-inch-laptop-compatible sizes. I found that the 15-inch tote was the best size for me, since it fit my laptop, medication, sunscreen and more personal items with ease. It has multiple pockets on the outside and inside, for wallets, keys, journals and more, and the laptop compartment is removable. It’s also made from a high-quality faux leather that isn’t hard and doesn’t crease easily.

My favorite feature is that while it has two handles on the top, it also has a removable and adjustable shoulder strap that is surprisingly comfortable and doesn’t dig into the skin. I held it during my daily commute for hours without being sore by the time I got home.

I loved having the Calpak Haven Tote with me on my commute to work since it’s so comfortable. Courtesy of Corey Ferandez

Marilyn La Jeunesse, freelance newsletter editor

After having endometriosis laparoscopy surgery earlier this year, I was left with three scars on my lower abdomen. After getting approval from my doctor to begin applying skin care to the area, I bought a 2 ounce bottle of Bio-Oil, which had been recommended to me by friends with both pregnancy stretch marks and surgery scars. I had also reached out to the brand who sent over a few extra bottles to support my healing journey.

I’ve been using Bio-Oil consistently for three months now, and I see a massive difference in the color of the scar. As a texture person, I appreciate that the oil feels more hydrating than greasy, and I’ve grown to love the gentle smell the formula has.

I use Bio-Oil’s Skincare Oil to help fade scars from surgery. Courtesy of Marilyn La Jeunesse

Shalwah Evans, senior editor

I cook my dog’s food and I’ve been trying to find something that lets me store it with the servings already dished out since I’m not always the one to feed her — these containers are exactly what I needed. The individual trays inside are microwave- (yes, we warm her food!) and dishwasher- safe, so there are no extra steps for warming or cleaning.

My husband loves how easy they’ve made mealtime for our greedy little pup. They give me peace of mind that she’s never being underfed or overfed, and I like that when I’m not using one it easily stores in a cabinet.

Rushing out of the house on my birthday, I forgot my wedding band. My ring finger felt so naked and odd, so I swung by Swarovski to get a band-like ring for the day. I love the simplicity of this, but also how it still has plenty of sparkle. I’m actually considering getting another one to stack for those days when I really want to shine.

I love that I can wear the Swarovski Matrix ring in lieu of my wedding band to the gym and to run errands. Courtesy of Shalwah Evans

Technically I didn’t purchase this: My husband got it as part of my birthday gift but I put it on my list — he didn’t come up with it on his own. So I feel like I sort of bought it for myself. And I love it! It feels substantial in every way, it really has some heft to it. I already baked bread in it and it came out really moist. Now I’m excited to try all types of loaves when bread baking season is back.

The Emile Henry loaf pan makes bread and several other types of loaves. Courtesy of Shalwah Evans

Do I have a table large enough to seat eight people? No. Did I buy two sets of these placemats (one set includes four)? Yes! They’re so gorgeous, I couldn’t help myself. My last Passover Seder was missing something and once I saw these I knew that it was the elegant touch that these placemats add to the table. They were part of my birthday gifts to self and I’m so excited to host my next dinner just so I have an excuse to whip them out.

I can’t wait to host a formal dinner so I can use my gorgeous Tallo de Olivo fringe placemats. Courtesy of Shalwah Evans

I’ve been wanting these since they dropped in early 2025 but they were always sold out, so to finally get my hands on a pair was a huge win. I was torn between this style and the cream woven ones, but ultimately I feel like these will take me through more seasons and will pair with more outfits. They are extremely comfortable and needed no break in. I also love that they come with several laces in different colors because I like to switch it up a lot. I can already see these easily becoming my go-to summer shoes.

Also a gift on my birthday wishlist, these shoes are so comfortable. They’re Mary Janes but also very sneaker-like, so I can dress them up a bit or wear them very casually. Some people might see these and the Taekwondo Mei shoes and think they’re really similar, but I wouldn’t wear them with the same things, so owning both makes sense to me.

The Adidas Samba Jane shoes are extremely comfortable and pair well with lots of outfits Courtesy of Shalwah Evans

I love to host so it’s important that I have bakeware that performs well and looks good — this set from Staub checks both boxes. I got it in the eucalyptus green color but they’re all pretty. The first dish I cooked in the small pan was vegan meatballs, (something that has the potential to come out very dry) and it was a success. My meatballs were juicy, flavorful and tender.

Of course the cooking temperature and ingredients played a large part but I do think this ceramic dish distributed heat really well so that the food cooked evenly. Next up: baked macaroni and cheese.

Staub’s Ceramic Baking Dishes cook food evenly and are also beautiful for presenting a meal Courtesy of Shalwah Evans

Mili Godio, updates editor

I’m super prone to migraines, and the pain behind my eyes gets almost unbearable. I use these at night to wind down and help me fall asleep and they work like a charm. They’re self-heating, so I don’t have to put them in the microwave beforehand, plus the heat is hot but still comfortable to wear. The heat gradually dulls after a while, which makes them safe to fall asleep in. Nothing comes close to helping me wind down and reduce my migraines as fast as these.

I’ve tested dozens of under-eye patches at this point, so when the brand sent me these viral eye masks to try, they had strong competition. However, these completely blew me away: They actually reduce puffiness under my eyes when I wake up and I look brighter and more awake after wearing them for 15 minutes. They’re also sticky, which means they aren’t slipping and sliding on my face as I wear them. Plus, they’re cute to wear out and about while I run errands or walk my dog.

Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

I initially saw these sandals while scrolling social media, and as soon as I saw someone mention them as a pair of cute and comfortable summer sandals, I knew I had to try them. The classic Croc clogs I use as house slippers are some of the comfiest footwear I own, and after testing these for a few weeks, I can see they’re cut from the same comfort cloth. The soles are soft and cushioned, making them great for long days spent walking, and the design is cute yet minimal enough to be paired with a bunch of different outfits. The only drawback so far is the toe loop — it’s not uncomfortable, but it takes my feet a few minutes to adjust whenever I slip them on.

Jem Alabi, editorial operations associate

This is the first Shark tool I’ve ever used and now I am a lifelong fan. I will be the first to admit, as someone with natural hair and a love for protective styles, hair dryers don’t excite me. But this straightener and hair dryer has impressed me. Straight out of the box, the instructions were clear and I was able to dry, detangle, and stretch my coily hair in record time. The comb attachment was secure, so I was able to blow out my hair freely and effectively.

At first, I was worried about heat damage, but the heat wasn’t extreme and the device wasn’t too loud either. What used to totally stress me out about wash days has been reduced to a simple self care act that I actually enjoy.

Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

This cycling shell kept me dry riding for more than an hour in heavy rain. That’s saying a lot.

I’m testing a bunch of clothes from Ornot Bike (a cycling brand I’ve seen hyped for years); the brand sent me some of their catalogue to try out. I took this jacket, plus the Ornot Cargo Bib Shorts and Ornot Long-Sleeve Micro Grid Jersey, on a bikepacking trip spanning two days, 108 miles, hours of rain and lots of hills.

The brand lives up to the hype, especially this jacket. It’s somehow soft, stretchy and comfortable on the skin but also very waterproof — most other waterproof clothes I’ve tried are crinkly and plastic-like by comparison. I rode through heavy rain for close to two hours, and while I definitely got sweaty climbing hills, I never got wet from the rain.

Everything, including my camera lens, got wet, but I stayed dry thanks to this jacket. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

I went camping for the first time in decades. And as a total novice, this bikepacking tent made everything so much easier. It’s incredibly user-friendly — all the tent poles and anchors are color-coded, so you know exactly what goes where at a glance. The poles are also pre-bent and slot into a central hub which, again, was easy for a beginner like me to use.

It was also comfortable and lightweight. I love the interior pockets: a phone pocket near your head, a large pocket by the bottom for bulky gear, a pocket near the roof, and a headlamp pocket with a diffusing fabric that turns harsh headlamp light into a diffused warm glow. It’s available in a bikepacking version (linked above), which packs down smaller, and a backpacking version with longer, but lighter, poles.

It’s pricey, but this tent gave me, a total camping newbie, much-needed confidence. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Nikki Brown, senior editor

As we get closer to summer, walking sandals, which I have very few of, are top of mind. Commbi sent me a courtesy sample of their slingbacks and I’ve been loving them so far. My feet are as flat as a pancake, so footwear is an important yet tricky accessory to shop for because I need all the arch support I can get. When I first took them out of the box, I was worried that the straps would be uncomfortable and give me blisters. Thankfully, I’ve been proven wrong. I’ve worn them to work and while running errands for a couple of hours at a time, without any pain or discomfort. The platform and sleek leather also make it easy to dress them up or down.

Even though I have flat feet, these sandals are really comfortable to walk in. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

I’ve been super passionate about desk snacks lately. I don’t keep sweets at home because it’s very easy to go overboard, so I keep most of my treats at work where there are more boundaries since I only have access to them for a certain period of time. This is one of my favorites and something I’ve repurchased a bunch of times in recent months. The texture and taste remind me of a Twix bar, except it has less sugar and is gluten-free. I also think they’re the perfect size — just one is an adequate pick-me-up for the afternoon slump.

I love that these chocolates taste similar to traditional candy bars but are gluten-free. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

Zoe Malin, reporter

I do my makeup at my desk before my segments on the TODAY Show and NBC News NOW so it looks as fresh as possible when I’m on-air. I was borrowing a coworker’s lighted mirror every time I needed it, but it was time to get my own. Ilios Lighting offered to send me its rechargeable Slim Mirror and after using it for a few weeks, I can’t imagine life without it. I’ve even started doing my everyday makeup at my desk because I love the mirror so much. I can see my skin way more clearly than I could while using a non-lighted mirror, and it’s on the bigger side, so I can see my full face or “zoom in,” so to speak, on certain areas.

The mirror has five dimming levels and three color modes, which you can choose between using built-in touch controls, and it’s super slim and lightweight, so I can easily move it around. It comes with an angle-adjustable stand that folds flat, making the whole thing easy to transport. The battery lasts me weeks, too.

Using this lighted mirror helps me see my face clearly while doing my makeup at my desk, and I can adjust its brightness and color settings as needed. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

I’m usually a boring, solid color phone case type of person, but when Casetify rolled out its new Custom Sticker Studio and asked if I wanted to try it, I couldn’t say no. The brand helped me make two custom cases with my pets’ pictures on them and they’re even more perfect than I could have imagined. I love the die-cut sticker style of the cases, and the fact that I was able to add all three pets to one case instead of having to pick one made my heart so happy. Plus, every time someone sees my case, it sparks a conversation about my cats and dog, which is my favorite topic to discuss. Using the customization studio is very easy, too — I’m saying that as someone who typically gets frustrated designing these kinds of things online.

Importantly, the case itself is super high quality. It’s Casetify’s Impact Case, which is MagSafe, and has an impact bumper around the sides. It’s very protective, yet lightweight — I drop my phone 100 times a day and the case keeps it from breaking, plus it never weighs down my bag or running fanny pack. This is my go-to phone case from now on, and I’m going to customize several as gifts for loved ones, too.

Casetify’s Custom Sticker Studio let me make phone cases with all three of my pets’ pictures on it. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Becca Delman, senior production manager

I was so tired of my diaper bag falling out of the stroller basket or sliding down the handles. I came across the Pher Stroller Bag, which just launched new colors in May, and it’s been a game changer. The bag is lightweight and perfect for carrying all your kids’ essentials on walks or trips to the park. It snaps easily onto any stroller handle, making it simple to switch between strollers or move it in and out of the car. It’s a chic, stylish, and practical way to stay organized while on the go.

This stylish diaper bag stays secured to the handles of all kinds of strollers. Courtesy of Becca Delman

This bra is breathable, making it perfect for summer, and comfortable enough to wear year-round. The one-size-fits-all design means there are no hooks or tight bands to fuss with, which adds to the overall comfort. It lays smoothly under clothing without creating bulges or visible bra lines, giving a clean, seamless look. Honestly, it’s so comfortable you might even forget you’re wearing a bra at all.

After a long winter of snow boots and sneakers, I was searching for the perfect slip-on shoes for both my daughter and myself for the summer. We found Native Shoes, and they’ve been amazing. They’re super lightweight and easy to slip on — even my 20-month-old can put them on by herself. They come in so many cute colors and styles, too. The best part is that they’re waterproof, so there’s no stress about puddles or muddy trips to the park. You can just rinse them off and they’re good as new.

My toddler loves these shoes and puts them on by herself. Courtesy of Becca Delman

Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

I wear a tinted sunscreen every day, so when Summer Fridays ( one of my favorite brands ever) launched this new mineral sunscreen, I was excited to try it out. The formula looks light in color, so I was a little skeptical about the white cast at first, but it ended up blending in seamlessly. There was absolutely no white cast, and it didn’t feel heavy or like it was sitting right on top of my skin like other mineral sunscreens I’ve tried. Application almost feels like a serum, which I love since I get super oily skin in the summer. This is definitely going to be my go-to daily SPF all summer long.

This SPF looks light, but blends in like a serum. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

Although it’s practically June, the weather hasn’t consistently been feeling like summer here in New York. It’s always a struggle to pick out what to wear in the morning, and it’s even harder to find the right layer that will hold up from morning to night. I’ve seen a ton of cropped trenches the past few weeks, so I finally decided to grab this one from Aritzia, and I’m beyond glad that I did. It’s the perfect fabric and weight for the springtime — it’s not so heavy that I’m sweating, but it’s also not paper thin.

It’s 100% cotton, and even water-repellent, which is perfect for those quick, 10 minute rainstorms that seem to happen all spring and summer.

This has been my go-to coat for work in the spring. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

After reading our lymphatic drainage facial story this month, I realized I needed to lock in a solid gua sha routine. I tend to wake up super puffy and especially struggle with bloating after working out, so I decided to grab this three-in-one jade roller and gua sha set from Amazon.

It comes with an ice roller that I’m planning to use every morning, plus a jade roller and gua sha tool that are perfect for my nighttime skin care routine. I’ve been using these for about a week now, and I already feel like my face (specifically my jawline) is looking less puffy and more defined. I have reminders set on my phone to do both every single day, and I’m hoping my skin will be unrecognizable (in a good way) by the end of the summer.

Bethany Heitman, commerce editor

I started seeing this moisturizer pop up all over my TikTok feed and was instantly intrigued — so I added it to my beauty drawer. When you open the jar, it looks like it is filled with grains of white rice, not a typical cream. These are actually membrane-free capsules of hydration. When you press them between your fingers, they emulsify into a cream that you can rub on your face.

The capsules contain a rice complex, urea and ceramides to strengthen your skin barrier and moisturize skin. I instantly noticed my skin felt smoother after using this cream and it has become one of my skin care go-tos when I feel like my complexion needs extra TLC.

One of the most annoying things about traveling with kids is having to lug bulky car seats with you if you’ll be driving anywhere once you land. Which is why I was so excited when I realized my 5-year-old was now big enough to use The RideSafer Vest. I’d been hearing about it from other moms for some time, who all swore it was a major space saver — they were right. You put your kid in the seat and then thread the adult seat belt through it to fit your young children safely.

The three-clip design positions the belt correctly across the lap and shoulders, keeping them as safe as possible. It is certified to meet or exceed all applicable requirements, making it legal in all U.S. states and territories. In between uses, it is compact enough to stow in luggage or a backpack.

Can you tell that I’ve had traveling with kids on the brain? I grabbed this playard for future trips with my 1-year-old son. While I’ve always found other playards to be bulky, this one folds down easily into a small duffle bag that can be checked if you are flying or slipped into the trunk of your car for a road trip. The best part is how easy it is to set up. You literally just pop the legs out and start using it.

My son finds it super comfortable and I like that I can either lower him down into it like a traditional crib or open the front zipper to place him in from the side. It’s also compatible with the brand’s Slumberpod, which is essentially a blackout tent to help create the perfect sleep environment even if the entire family is sharing a hotel room (if you are just learning about this genius contraption, you can thank me later).

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales events, product roundups, reviews and more. The NBC Select staff and I test products monthly from brands in tech, beauty, skin care, hair care and more. We collectively compiled this list based on products we bought and/or tried this month.

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