As a writer for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Walmart deals, all of which are highly-rated and at least 20% off. I’ll continue updating this list throughout the next few days.

Best Walmart deals

4.8-star average rating from 4,427 reviews at Walmart

Ninja is an NBC Select reader-favorite brand, and makes some of our favorite air fryers. This model comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate, and ranges in temperature from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It has three cook settings: air fry, reheat, and dehydrate.

4.7-star average rating from 92 reviews at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 is an NBC Select Giftable Tech Award winner with upgraded features from the previous Series 8 model. It syncs with Apple’s Health and Fitness apps, and allows you to answer calls, start and stop music and more with the new Double Tap setting. The smartwatch also has a brighter screen and a newer, faster internal chip.

4.4-star average rating from 979 reviews at Walmart

This combo pack includes the Olaplex No.4 shampoo and the No.5 conditioner, which was our Wellness Award winner for best curly hair conditioner. Both products are formulated to help repair stressed and damaged hair, according to the brand. While the shampoo reinforces hair strands against breakage and split ends, the conditioner repairs and restores moisture and hydration to your hair, and both are suitable for daily use, according to Olaplex.

4.6-star average rating from 6,845 reviews at Walmart

These wireless, over-ear headphones have a battery life of up to 40 hours, according to the brand. The headphones have active noise cancellation features, and charge three hours for every five minutes on the charger. They have an adjustable fit and cushioned earcups, and come with a traveling case for easy storage while on the move.

4.6-star average rating from 2,520 reviews at Walmart

This luggage set comes with suitcases in three sizes: a 28-inch bag, a 24-inch bag and a 20-inch bag. Each bag comes with a three-tier telescoping handles, spinner wheels, and a TSA lock, according to the brand. Travelhouse says the set is also impact- and scratch-resistant.

4.4-star average rating from 3,148 reviews at Walmart

This daily cleanser has a gentle formula that’s great for sensitive skin, according to the brand. It cleanses skin by removing dirt, oil, makeup and more. It’s also fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores.

4.5-star average rating from 3,916 reviews at Walmart

Expert Grill’s square charcoal grill comes with wheels for easy movement around your yard, a porcelain-coated cooking grate, a fire bowl and a lid. You can easily adjust the temperature using the built-in oxygen dampers, which start and stop airflow to your fire, according to the brand. It has 302 square inches of cookspace, which Expert Grill says can hold up to 16 burgers at a time.

4.3-star average rating from 2,763 reviews at Walmart

This foldable lap desk is multifunctional — it can be used as a laptop workstation, a snack tray, a picnic table and more. It has legs that can be folded down into a compact size for easy storage, and has a cup holder, a drawer, and slots for your iPads, books and more, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 1,120 reviews at Walmart

If you’re looking for an easy, at-home workout, this walking pad may be just what you need. It has a speed range of up to 3.8 miles per hour that can be adjusted via remote control, wheels for easy movement and an anti-slip surface that helps to absorb the shock of your steps, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 1,061 reviews at Walmart

A Nintendo Switch Lite usually retails for $200, which makes this bundle an especially great value. The special-edition console is lightweight and compact, so you can play Animal Crossing: New Horizons (which is included with the bundle) on the go. Create your personal oasis on a deserted island, where you can mingle with residents, decorate your home and collect fossils. You can also travel to “visit” friends’ islands with local wireless and online multiplayer options.

4.4-star average rating from 293 reviews at Walmart

According to the brand, these pillows are made from wrinkle-resistant microfiber that’s ventilated to keep you cool while sleeping. They have a medium firmness that provides support to your neck and are also hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for sleepers with sensitive skin.

4.6-star average rating from 3,940 reviews at Walmart

One of the best tower fans for keeping your space cool, this option from Dreo requires no assembly — you can use it right out of the box. It has a quiet setting for silent cooling while you sleep, along with 90-degree oscillation and four fan speeds to choose from. The fan is compatible with the Dreo Home app and can be operated via Alexa or Google voice assistance.

4.7-star average rating from 2,926 reviews at Walmart

This wireless charging stand lets you power up to three devices simultaneously for easy charging without tangled wires. It has built-in iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods chargers and is compatible with all models except the AirPods Pro 2, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 2,342 reviews at Walmart

If you’re looking to change up your signature scent, now’s the time — this bestselling Burberry perfume is perfect for everyday wear with fruity top notes, like peach and apricot, layered over floral and musk scents, according to the brand. It also comes in a beautiful bottle that’ll look great on any shelf or vanity.

4.6-star average rating from 6,434 reviews at Walmart

My Roku is one of my all-time favorite purchases. Once plugged in, I can easily customize my home screen and access over 400 free live TV channels through the streaming device, including Roku Originals.

How I found the best Walmart deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. All the products I recommend are highly-rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. They’re also at least 20% off. When data was available, I ran each deal through price trackers like Honey to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for a year, including the best sales each week. To round up the best Walmart sales, I found highly-rated products that are at least 20% off right now.

