The Waterpik water flosser that makes flossing less annoying is almost 50% off on Amazon

I’ve covered oral care for more than five years, and every time I talk to dentists about floss, they have the same advice: use whatever type you’ll actually stick to and make a daily habit. If you can’t stand sting floss and picks, a water flosser is a great alternative — and a highly-rated model from Waterpik, one of our favorite brands, is currently 43 percent off on Amazon. It’s the first time the price has dropped this low in 2026, and only the second time we’ve ever seen such a steep discount for this popular device.

This is one of Waterpik’s Amazon-exclusive water flossers, which means you can only get this deal from Amazon or the brand. The flosser comes in black and white and both colors are on sale. It earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance and it’s beloved among customers, with an average 4.3-star rating from 19,212 reviews on Amazon.

Before each use, you simply fill up the 7-ounce water reservoir that’s built into the handle and it gives you up to 45 seconds of floss time. As you point the tip at the spaces between your teeth, the pressurized water gets rid of stuck-on dirt and grime, a.k.a plaque. As its name implies, the Waterpik Cordless Pearl is cordless, giving you up to four weeks of use on a single charge, according to the brand, making it ideal to travel with. And since you don’t have to keep it plugged in, it won’t hog an outlet, and it won’t take up valuable counter space on your bathroom sink either.

You can choose from two pressure settings and four intergenerable specialty tips: two standard, one for orthodontics like braces and one for dental work like implants, crowns and bridges. Each tip rotates 360 degrees to get to every part of your mouth, including those hard-to-reach back teeth.

Amazon doesn’t specify an end date, so get the deal before it’s gone.

Why this deal is worth it

$40 vs. $70 in both colors (black and white)

The lowest price so far this year

Second time we’ve ever seen the price this low

Best for anyone who hates or can’t use string floss and picks

Ideal for those who have dental work or orthodontics like braces, bridges, crowns and implants, which may make standard floss challenging to use

Highly rated model that earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered oral care for more than five years. I’ve written about topics like floss, toothpaste, electric toothbrushes, mouthwash and at-home teeth whitening products, and interviewed dozens of dentists throughout the process. I also constantly test dental care products, and have tried numerous Waterpik water flossers. To write this article, I found the Waterpik Cordless Pearl on sale on Amazon for 43 percent off and evaluated the deal using price trackers.

