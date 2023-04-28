This May, you’ll find plenty of deals on household upgrades like cookware, bedding and home decor. Below, we listed some of our favorite sales and deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited time offer on certain pieces.

Brooklinen: 25% off sitewide during its annual Birthday Sale event through 5/8

Experts recommended this sheet set from Brooklinen in our guide to bed sheets because they’re soft and cooling. Designed for hot sleepers, this set is made from 100% long-staple cotton material and has a 270 thread count weave. They’re machine-washable and can be put in the dryer on a low setting. They’re available in six of Brooklinen’s signature styles, including solid white and a striped pattern, as well as five limited edition styles like toffee brown and basil green.

Our Place: Up to 25% off bestselling cookware, tableware and more through 5/15

One of our favorite cookware sets and my personal favorite holiday gift to give my loved ones, the Home Cook Duo from Select reader-favorite brand Our Place comes with the brand’s Always Pan 2.0 and Perfect Pot. The two items are both designed with a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating and an aluminum body for even heat distribution . Both pieces of cookware come with lids, beechwood spatula and spoon, built-in spoon rests and pour spouts. The pot and pan are oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and 450 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively.

Rifle Paper Co.: Up to 20% off sitewide using code TREAT20 when you spend $50 or more through 4/28

Rifle Paper Co. is a favorite among the Select staff for planners, notebooks, calendars and other stationery. In fact, I use this spiral notebook from the brand to jot down my thoughts and to-do lists daily. The brand offers several colorful floral designs with gold foil accents. It has 150 ruled pages, a double-spiral binding and pockets to store papers to store extra papers.

Crane & Canopy: Up to 60% off bedding, bath and home decor through 5/2

Crane & Canopy’s Fouta Bath Sheet is one of our favorite 100% Turkish cotton towels. The towel is lightweight, quick-drying and machine-washable. It’s designed with a fringe border and a loop you can use to hang the towel up after use. The Fouta Bath Sheet comes in striped or dot patterns and you can purchase it in coral, blue or yellow.

Sur La Table: Up to 25% off one item using code SAVE25

One of our favorite silicone baking mats, Silpat makes silicone baking mats specifically for macarons and cookies, as well as molds for muffins, scones and more. The brand offers rectangular mats sized to fit quarter-, half-, ¾- and full-sheet pans, as well as round and octagonal options. Made from food-grade silicone and reinforced with a flexible glass weave, this baking mat is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Vitruvi: Up to 35% off sitewide through 5/15

This essential oil diffuser is my favorite sleep accessory — most nights, I add a few drops of my favorite oils (typically lavender, eucalyptus or peppermint) into the device’s water reservoir and let it disperse into the air through a fine, cool mist. With a matte ceramic cover, the diffuser is sleek enough to double as an attractive piece of home decor, and it comes in a variety of fun colors like Eucalyptus, Terracotta and Sky. The mist can be continuously dispersed in a four- or eight-hour period and is able to scent rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand.

Tushy: 20% off bidets using code SPRINGSPRAY through 4/30

The Classic 3.0 Spa Bidet from Tushy, one of our favorite bidet brands, attaches to your toilet seat and lets you wash with a turn of a knob. You can choose between several knob materials, including bamboo, platinum and bronze, and colors like blue, black and pink. The bidet also comes with an angle adjuster to ensure you’re washing the right spots, and includes the brand’s Smart Spray technology that self-cleans the nozzles before and after each use, according to the brand.

Birthdate: Up to 25% off sitewide through 5/14

Birthdate makes some of our favorite gifts, and this Mother’s Day Bundle from the brand can help celebrate your mother figure in a unique way. The bundle comes with a personalized Birthdate Candle, an all-natural soy and coconut wax blend with a unique fragrance for every day of the year, and the Birthdate Pendant, which is a custom-made gold necklace with astrology-based gemstones and crystals.

Ban.do: Up to 20% off sitewide using code TAKE20 through 5/2

Ban.do discounted several items from Baggu, one of Select editor Lindsay Schneider’s favorite brands. She says the brand’s reusable nylon bags are a constant in her life because they’re extremely lightweight and available in a range of fun, bright patterns. They can also fold into themselves, so you can easily keep them on hand for last-minute grocery or shopping trips.

Truff: 25% off sitewide using code MOTHERSDAY through May 3

Truff makes some of my favorite hot sauces and I love gifting this Best Sellers Pack to friends and family who have yet to try the brand. The set includes some of the brand’s bestselling products, including its signature black truffle and white truffle hot sauces and its black truffle oil. The items are packaged in a matte black box with gold foil detailing, so it also makes a great gift.

