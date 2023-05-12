Mother’s Day is this weekend — if you’re still in need of a mom-approved gift, brands are offering plenty of sales on products the mother figure in your life will be sure to love. Early Memorial Day sales are also rolling out across categories like sleep, beauty and apparel at a variety of retailers. To help guide your shopping for your Mom (and yourself), we rounded up a handful of sales we recommend considering this week.

Casper: 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets through June 6

Casper’s Foam Pillow is a 2023 Select Wellness Award winner — Editorial director Lauren Swanson described it as “cloud-like” and supportive. The pillow is made with perforated memory foam that keeps the head and neck aligned while allowing air to circulate through the material to keep you cool. Casper’s Foam Pillow is available in standard and king sizes.

Aura: Save up to $50 on select digital frames through May 14

If you’re in need of a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, I recommend adding any of Aura’s digital frames to your cart — even if it doesn't arrive in time for the holiday, it’s a gift worth waiting for. The Mason frame has a 9-inch screen that displays photos and video in portrait or landscape orientations. Once you connect the frame to Wi-Fi and download the companion app, you can upload your favorite memories and invite others to share theirs as well. It’s a sentimental, personalizable gift available in a variety of sizes and styles and one of my favorite things to look at when I’m at home. The frame offers unlimited cloud storage and comes in graphite or white quartz colors.

Baloo: 15% off sitewide with code XOXO15 through May 14

Baloo makes one of our favorite weighted blankets, which is available in four weights: 12 lbs, 15 lbs, 20 lbs and 25 lbs. The blankets are filled with glass microbeads that are kept in place by the blanket’s quilted pattern, preventing them from bunching or pooling in certain areas. Each blanket is covered in a cotton shell so it’s soft against your skin, says updates editor Mili Godio, who owns the 12-pound version of the blanket. You can also machine-wash and dry the blanket.

Supergoop!: 20% off sitewide with code SPF20 through May 16

The Supergoop! Glowscreen is one of my favorite tinted sunscreens, and it’s also a great option for those with acne-prone skin. I’ve used it for years and like that it has a gentle, non-greasy formula that gives my skin a dewy finish. It’s formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which helps reduce the appearance of pores and evens out skin, according to the brand. You can purchase it in four shades: Sunrise, Dawn, Golden Hour and Sunset.

Act+Acre: Up to 20% off select products on Amazon through May 14

Act+Acre — one of our favorite women-owned businesses — offers a variety of hair care products made with plant-based ingredients, like this unscented scalp detox oil. It’s designed to gently break down dead skin cells and product residue that builds up on your scalp while moisturizing and restoring your skin. The scalp detox oil is formulated for those with thinning hair — as it heals the scalp, the oil promotes natural hair regrowth, according to the brand.

Toms: 25% off sitewide with code FAM25 through May 16

I’ve owned a variety of Toms shoes over the years like the brand’s classic alpargatas and heeled booties. But the Mallow Crossover sandal is by far my favorite. The slip-on shoe is easy to put on and has a thick, padded upper that gives it a platform look. The criss-cross band is soft and comfortable, and its supportive yet squishy footbed dries quickly if you get it wet, which makes these sandals perfect for the beach and pool. You can purchase the Mallow Crossover in women’s sizes 5 to 12 in five colors: beige, black, island blue, raspberry and white.

Tuft & Needle: Up to $775 off mattresses and up to 40% off bedding and furniture through May 29

This mattress made our list of eco-friendly mattresses considering it has earned UL’s GreenGuard Gold certification, which products are given if they meet strict chemical emissions exposure standards. The T&N Original Mattress has cooling gel layered throughout and graphite infused into the overall mattress to draw body heat away from you, according to the brand. The mattress is made with foam that contours to your body and relieves pressure points, as well as a soft, breathable cover. The mattress is available in sizes from twin to California king.

