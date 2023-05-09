Mother’s Day 2023 falls on May 14, and, if you are anything like us, you inevitably find yourself rushing around to get gifts at the last minute. To help you shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift on a tight deadline, we rounded up gift ideas we think you should know about from our previous coverage and Select staff favorites. Almost all of the items on this list offer two-day shipping, meaning it’s more likely to arrive on time.

Our top picks

Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for 2023

Below is a collection of Mother’s Day gifts that offer fast shipping options in case you are shopping last minute. Many have been featured in our staff or expert-recommended guides.

The Levoit Core 300 air purifier is a great choice for Mom seeking cleaner air in their office or bedroom. Select updates editor Mili Godio recommended it in our guide to the best affordable air purifiers, and said it's quiet and “does a great job cleaning the air in my small apartment.” It is recommended for spaces under 219 square feet, and has a noise level between 24 and 50 decibels, according to the brand.

One of our favorite digital picture frames, this touchscreen frame has 16GB of storage (in other words, it can store up to 40,000 photos) and an HD resolution. Your mother figure can flip the frame to switch it from portrait to landscape mode and use the Dragon Touch app, email, an SD card or a USB drive to share photos.

Whether they’re an avid runner or go on casual jogs throughout the week, your mother figure likely needs a good pair of running shoes to keep her feet sturdy and supported. Brooks’ Ghost running shoes are one of the brand’s most popular options, and are some of our favorite running shoes for women. They provide a good amount of support, weigh under 8.8 ounces for a lightweight feel and can handle multiple surfaces, according to the brand.

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite is a great choice for moms with an aspiring green thumb. It can grow herbs and vegetables indoors, without any direct sunlight. In our guide to the best indoor garden kits, our experts said the Harvest Elite has advanced lighting and hydroponics compared to the competition. The included seed kit has thyme, curly parsley, dill, Thai basil, Genovese basil and mint.

If Mom hates the sudden jolt of the alarm in the morning, consider gifting her this sunrise alarm clock instead. One of our favorite options, the Hatch Restore mimics a natural sunrise, moving from red to orange to white over the course of 30 minutes to help the mother figure in your life gradually wake up in the morning. They can also choose from a variety of soothing nature sounds to replace their morning alarm, or white noise to help them fall asleep at night. Using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, you can control your sleep and wake-up routines on the companion app.

This mug from Select staff-favorite brand Yeti — which makes some of our favorite reusable water bottles — is a great choice for any mom on-the-go. It’s insulated to keep your mom’s drink hot or cold for hours, according to the brand. The mug is dishwasher-safe and includes the brand’s leakproof MagSlider lid. If your mother figure reaches for several mugs throughout the week, these stack on top of each other for easy storage. Yeti also offers 14-ounce and 24-ounce Ramblers if she needs a larger vessel for her morning coffee.

Select staff have enjoyed different versions of L'Occitane hand cream for years. During the cold and windy NYC winter, this cream is a luxurious way to rehydrate my hands. Colizza swears by the rehydrating power of the more intensive balm version of this hand cream, while editorial projects associate Rebecca Rodriguez loves the fragrant cherry blossom version. It’s a luxurious way for any mother figure to hydrate their hands.

Is your mom an avid reader looking to mix up her book collection? Book of the Month Club is a monthly subscription service that curates a reading list of five books each month based on her reading preferences and sends one or more books directly to her door. (One Select contributor previously wrote that she was “pleasantly surprised” at the selection every month.) You can choose to give her a 3-book ($59.99), 6-book ($99.99) or 12-book ($199.99) monthly membership. If your mom isn’t excited about the options during a specific month or doesn’t have time to finish her book before the next box is set to arrive, she can simply skip a month and roll her credits over.

The Apple AirTag is a great gift for busy moms who tend to misplace essentials like her keys, purse or bag. It connects via Apple’s FindMy app and can show precisely where the AirTag is located. It does not come with a strap, so adding something like this Belkin AirTag holder can help make it more versatile. It’s our top pick for travel accessories available on Amazon.

For mom’s heading to Pilates, yoga or even their morning jog, we recommended these staff favorite ankle weights. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin says the Bala Bangles are comfortable and versatile for various workouts like yoga, HIIT, walking and running. They come in multiple fun colors, as well as in 1- and 2-pound versions.

Bring New York City’s famous Magnolia Bakery straight to Mom with this “best of Magnolia” sampler pack. The small pack includes two large banana pudding cups and two cupcakes, a few “fan favorite” items that I personally love. Magnolia Bakery delivers nationwide and ships packages with dry ice packs. Its cupcakes ship frozen, while its banana pudding cups ship fresh.

If your mom is anything like the Select team, yoga mats are for more than just yoga. Great for stretching, strength training and more, consider this expert-recommended yoga mat from Gaiam, which Select writer and yoga teacher Stephanie Mansour called her “go-to” mat. It is 0.2 inches, or 5 millimeters, thick and is available in over a dozen colors to fit your mom’s personal style.

The Wonderboom 3 is a small, lightweight and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that can be great for moms who like to bring their music on-the-go. It’s my favorite speaker for travel because it’s small enough to pack in almost any bag and durable enough to use worry-free on hikes, kayaks and more. It’s also simple to use, with large buttons for volume and power, and provides up to 14 hours of battery life.

We previously recommended this option in our guide to pillows, and it’s also one of our team’s favorite sleeping products. The filling is made with shredded, hypoallergenic memory foam and it ships with a bag of extra foam if Mom prefers a firmer pillow. The outer zip cover and inner pillow are both machine-washable.

An iPad can make dozens of at-home tasks more fun for your mother figure, whether that’s watching videos, reading books or scrolling through photos. I have used various iterations of Apple’s iPad for years. They also make for a great travel companion — reading books and watching shows on the plane is much more fun with a big tablet screen. This iPad is Apple’s 2021 version, and while newer models exist, it is an excellent value for the features on offer.

Mom’s looking to soothe achy muscles will find a lot to love in a massage gun like the Hypervolt Go 2. Its smaller size means it is easier to pack into a bag than other, full-sized massage guns, one of the main reasons our experts previously recommended the first iteration of this travel-sized massage gun. With the Go 2, the controls are now more easily accessible on the back panel.

Surprise Mom with this beautiful floral bouquet from Teleflora, which is available in three sizes: standard, deluxe and premium. The flowers come in a pitcher featuring a dragonfly design that your mother figure can use afterward for beverages or as a vase. The bouquet includes pink roses, purple matsumoto asters, pink carnations and lavender daisy spray chrysanthemums. The flowers are also arranged with lavender waxflower, dusty miller and leatherleaf fern.

The Instant Pot can help Mom cut down the amount of time she spends cooking her favorite meals. We discussed several of the brand’s electric pressure cooker models in our Instant Pot buying guide, and we recommended this 6-quart version to help meal prep for the week. Instant Pot also sells separate accessories for the kitchen appliance, including a steamer basket and a springform cake pan.

