NBC Select Wellness Awards 2025: Shop the winners as seen on TODAY

At NBC Select, we strive to help you find products that elevate your life. Today, we launched our third annual Best of Wellness Awards. To curate our list of winners we spent countless hours testing hundreds of products across several categories including fitness, sleep and dental care. We do the legwork (literally) and research so that you can be, well, selective.

The featured winners from the TODAY show include products from brands like Owala and Spanx. Below, you can shop the list of winners that were featured on TODAY.

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NBC Select Best of Wellness Awards 2025 winners, as seen on TODAY

Award: Best sound machine | Type: Travel size

The ergoPouch Drift Away White Noise Machine is perfect for babies, parents and anyone else looking for soothing white noise to fall asleep. NBC Select video producer Josh Rios tried out the sound machine and loved the variety of sounds for every sleeper. “Ocean waves, heartbeats and more contribute to finding your optimum preference of sleep on the go or at home,” he says. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin also found the sound machine versatile and reliable. “I love its built-in hanging loop most of all, which I use to hang the noise machine from my bed frame. You’d also be able to hang it from a stroller, and I’ve actually attached it to my puppy’s crate,” she says. “The sound machine doubles as a nightlight, too. It’s so convenient to turn the dim light on in the middle of the night if I’m getting out of bed and need to see where I’m going.” Its small size and 48 hour battery life make it reliable and easy to bring anywhere, according to the brand.

Award: Best foam roller | Type: Standard

The Oceanfoam Tidal Roller features firm density and a unique wave-like ribbed texture to massage your body and provide muscle relief after a demanding workout, according to the brand. “The wavy ridges on this foam roller make it feel like I’m getting a deep-tissue massage when I use it,” says Rodriguez. The roller is made from Bloom algae pellets and recycled foam and is best for releasing tension in larger muscle groups including your back, hamstrings, and quads.

Award: Best resistance bands

These resistance bands allow you to choose between light, medium and heavy resistance for your strength and balance fitness goals. “There’s a noticeable difference in tension between the light, medium and heavy barre3 bands, but each one feels accessible. They don’t feel tense to the point that you can’t stretch them,” says Malin, who uses them to make barre, sculpt and pilates classes more challenging. She also appreciates that each tension level is a different color so she can quickly grab them during workouts.

barre3 has over 200 studios around the country, which are all owned and operated by women. The brand also has an online platform to help you reach your fitness goals.

Award: Best workout shoes | Activity: Walking

The Guide 18s are made for daily movement with a broad platform and high side walls to cradle your foot and provide both support and cushioning, according to the brand. “This is a great all-around shoe if you are looking for a nice balance of comfort, cushion and stability,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. You can buy them in men’s and women’s sizes, as well as regular, wide and extra-wide widths.

Award: Best sports bra | Activity: Medium impact

The Spanx FlexFeel Medium Impact Sports Bra won Best Sports Bra for medium-impact and was also featured among our top sports bras. “I use this bra for my indoor workouts and for running errands. It takes a bit of practice to put it on because of the crossed straps but it’s very comfortable and has maximum coverage once I adjust the straps. It’s not too tight and the material is so soft and easy to wash,” says NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi. The Spanx FlexFeel Medium Impact Sports Bra uses a soft underbust band and adjustable straps for additional stability and customizable fit, according to the brand.

Award: Best water bottle

The Owala Freesip Sway is a favorite for the NBC Select team because of its sleek design and simplicity. “I love the Owala Freesip Sway, in addition to the tumbler, because it keeps my water cold for hours, isn’t super heavy and the bottom makes it easy to fit in a cup holder at my gym,” says commerce editor Cory Fernandez. “Plus, water doesn’t randomly shoot up from the spout like it sometimes does with other water bottles. The handle is also smooth and curved and doesn’t hurt my hand when I carry it.”

How we chose our winners

Our team spent two months evaluating hundreds of wellness products to uncover the best in each category. Throughout this rigorous process, our editors and staff took detailed notes on every product, ensuring that only the top contenders made the final cut.

We take a comprehensive approach to product evaluation. To earn a Best of Wellness Award, a product must meet our readers’ needs and enhance their daily lives. We assessed a range of factors tailored to each category, including price, size inclusivity, quality, and effectiveness, to determine the ultimate winners.

What our badge means

At NBC Select, we prioritize our readers, so when a product has our badge, you can trust that our experts have thoroughly vetted it. As journalists, we will always do our research and commit to honest reporting.

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