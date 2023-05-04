Select’s 2023 Wellness Awards are the culmination of hundreds of hours of trying dozens of products and interviewing experts across sleep, fitness and self care. Many of our winners are available on Amazon, and with an Amazon Prime membership, some have fast and free shipping options available.

Below, we rounded up Wellness Award winners across product categories that are available on Amazon. To browse our complete list of winners, visit our sleep, fitness apparel, fitness tech and self-care articles.

How we chose our winners

To find our winners, our editors and staff tried hundreds of wellness items. Products underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in their respective category. We utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts, along with medical professionals, who provided us with information and advice they give their patients.

When we look at any products, especially wellness items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in a category requires fulfilling a multitude of your needs. We want to provide you with products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow you to upgrade your life. Among other things, we specifically looked at price, size-inclusivity and overall quality and effectiveness.

Select Best of Wellness Awards winners on Amazon

Skin Care

Award: Best Body Wash | Type: Drugstore

Select’s manager of editorial operations, Shari Uyehara, says this body wash from Dove was gentle and hydrating on her skin. It’s scented with cucumber and green tea and creates a thick lather. The soap doesn’t contain sulfates or parabens, and its packaging is made from 100% recycled bottles, according to Dove.

Award: Best Acne Treatment | Type: Body Wash

This body wash from Cetaphil contains 2% salicylic acid to help treat acne and gently exfoliate the skin. “It’s extremely gentle and I feel like it hydrated my skin and also healed dry patches,” says Select’s associate updates editor, Zoe Malin. The body wash is also formulated with glycerin, shea butter and soybean oil to hydrate the skin and prevent irritation, according to the brand.

Award: Best Acne Treatment | Type: Pimple Patch

“Out of all the pimple patches I’ve tried, it’s the one that blends into the skin the most,” says Select’s editorial projects associate Rebecca Rodriguez. These translucent patches draw out sebum and debris from pimples using hydrocolloid, a fluid-absorbing gel. Made for all skin types, the patches use a strong but gentle adhesive to keep them stuck to your skin, according to the brand.

Award: Best Acne Treatment | Type: All

Differin Gel contains 0.1% adapalene, an over-the-counter retinoid used to treat acne, ease inflammation, deep clean pores and prevent new pimples, according to experts in our guide to cystic acne. “My skin doesn't handle retinoids well, but Differin is gentle [on my skin] and effective on my acne,” says editorial director Lauren Swanson. Differin recommends applying a thin layer of the treatment before moisturizing.

Award: Best Sunscreen | Type: Body

“This is my favorite body sunscreen — it absorbs into my skin immediately, so I don’t have to spend a lot of time rubbing it in,” says Select’s social media editor Sadhana Daruvuri. Dune’s Bod Guard has SPF 30 protection and is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, according to the brand. It has a gel-like consistency and is formulated with vitamin E for hydration.

Award: Best Moisturizer | Type: Body

“I really love this lotion and plan to keep it in my rotation,” says NBC page Mikhaila Archer. It has a non-greasy formula that “isn’t too thin or too thick, or at all sticky” Archer says, and it contains hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides to hydrate the skin. The lotion comes in the brand’s signature coconut, vanilla and almond scent.

Award: Best Moisturizer | Skin Type: Oily

CeraVe’s Moisturizing Cream, the editor’s pick in our guide to the best body lotions, contains both hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help hydrate the skin and protect its moisture barrier, according to the brand. The fragrance-free cream is also accepted by the National Eczema Association, which means it’s suitable for sensitive skin. “It’s gentle enough to use on both my body and face, and it manages to soothe any irritation from my rosacea or other inflammation and redness,” says Select’s updates editor Mili Godio.

Hair Care

Award: Best Shampoo | Hair Type: Curly

This clarifying shampoo helps cleanse away dirt, oil and product buildup from your hair and scalp using apple cider vinegar, according to Ouai, and has hydrolyzed keratin to help strengthen hair. “If you’re like me and use hair products daily, it’s a great shampoo to use once a week or so to almost reset your hair,” Malin says. The color-safe shampoo is scented with rose, bergamot, lychee, cedarwood and white musk. The brand recommends incorporating it into your hair washing routine once a week.

Award: Best Shampoo | Hair Type: Fine

RevitaLash’s Thickening Shampoo helps hair feel fuller and thicker and is safe to use on color-treated hair, according to the brand, which recommends massaging it into the scalp and letting it sit for up to two minutes. After using this product, Uyehara’s partner says he his finer hair felt fuller and thicker.

Award: Best Conditioner | Hair Type: Curly

Designed to make hair shiny, reduce split ends and prevent frizz and flyaways, the No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner uses the brand’s Bond Building Technology with a patented ingredient to repair damaged hair. “It makes my hair feel soft and hydrated, even after damaging it with hair dye and keratin treatments,” says Rodriguez. It’s also safe for color-treated hair and designed for all hair types.

Award: Best Conditioner | Hair Type: Fine

This thickening conditioner from RevitaLash is formulated with biotin for thicker, fuller-looking hair, loquat leaf to prevent hair thinning and flax protein to reduce breakage, according to RevitaLash. The brand recommends massaging the product into the scalp and working it into hair from the roots to the tips, allowing it to sit for up to two minutes.

Award: Best Hair Treatment | Type: All

For those with thinning hair prone to breakage, the Volume Enhancing Foam combines lipids, peptides, biotin and panthenol to increase the appearance of fuller hair and help prevent brittleness, according to the brand. Godio liked that it didn't leave an oily finish like some scalp serums do. “I noticed it makes my hair feel thicker and fuller even after the first use,” she says.

Dental Care

Award: Best Toothpaste | Type: All

Nu Skin’s fluoride whitening toothpaste helps remove stains and prevent plaque buildup and cavities, according to the brand. Malin liked the neutral flavor of this toothpaste.

Award: Best Toothpaste | Type: Sensitivity

Roslie Tinelli, Select’s senior social media editor, has tried several toothpastes to help her sensitive teeth. Tinelli says this Sensodyne formula made her teeth feel cleaner and more fresh compared to others thta “often don’t seem to focus on the flavor, so you never feel particularly fresh afterward,” she says.

Award: Best Toothbrush | Type: Electric

Barbara Booth, a contributing commerce editor, found this electric toothbrush from Moon Oral Care to be comfortable on her teeth and gums, convenient and effective. The brush has five cleaning modes, and operates on a two-minute brushing timer that vibrates in 30-second intervals. It comes with a charging base, two extra brush heads and a flat travel case.

Award: Best Toothbrush | Type: Manual

Swanson is a fan of this manual toothbrush because it is soft on her gums. “I feel like I’m able to really get those far back spots,” she says. It has a textured grip handle, and is available in soft, medium or firm bristle firmness.

Award: Best Mouthwash

This alcohol-free mouthwash contains fluoride to protect against cavities, according to the brand. “There is no burning feeling like I get from other mouthwashes, which makes me never want to use them,” says Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz.

Award: Best Floss | Category: All

Rodriguez and Malin both liked using these floss picks from DenTek. Rodriguez found them much easier to use than string floss, and the pointed tip was useful for cleaning her retainer. Malin found them easy to grip and liked the mint flavor.

Award: Best Floss | Category: Water Flosser

Godio liked this water flosser because it lets you easily adjust the water pressure settings. “I have very sensitive teeth, so I need a flosser that won’t aggressively shoot out water or hurt,” she says. It has 10 pressure settings, comes with seven different tips and has a rechargeable battery with up to four weeks of use per charge, according to the brand.

Sleep

Award: Best Sound Machine | Type: All

LectroFan’s sound machine offers 10 fan sounds, 10 white, pink and brown noise variations and two different ocean sounds. You can control the volume and set a timer, and the machine saves your preferred sound setting when you turn it off, which is one of Rodriguez’s favorite features. She says the sound machine is easy to use and its ability to block out noise helped her get to sleep faster.

Award: Best Sound Machine | Type: Alarm Clock

This alarm clock also functions as a noise machine — you can choose from pre-programmed sounds (including some designed for mediation) or connect your phone via Bluetooth to play any noise of your choice. Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg enjoyed the product so much that she bought it after using it during our trial period. She says the device has great sound quality and a good volume range, plus “it did a good job of obscuring the traffic sounds on my street,” she says.

Award: Best Earplugs

“These things changed my life,” Ginsberg says. “It was like I was sleeping in a different apartment.” And while the sleep earbuds muffled the city sounds outside her window, she could still hear her alarm in the morning. The reusable ear plugs come with silicone tips in four different sizes so you can customize their fit, as well as a carrying case.

Award: Best Pillow | Type: Weighted

Bearaby’s Large Hugget pillow is a weighted foam ball that’s encased in 100% cotton. It has a knot-shaped design for sitting or cuddling with, according to the brand. Similar to a weighted blanket or weighted stuffed animal, Bearaby’s Hugget is intended to aid in stress relief and help you relax. “I can’t sleep without it,” Rodriguez says. “Squeezing the Hugget gives me a sense of calm that helps me wind down before bed.”

Award: Best Pillowcase | Type: Silk

Archer says she’s tried other, less pricey silk pillowcases than Slip, but none were as high quality: The pillowcase “had a nice thickness to it and it didn't slide off my bed pillow throughout the night.” The pillowcase is made from momme mulberry silk, which Archer says left her hair and skin feeling great in the morning. You can purchase the silk pillowcase in queen and king sizes.

Award: Best Sheets | Type: Luxury

“These were the softest and most comfortable sheets I’ve ever slept on,” says Select editor Christina Colizza, who also called the bed sheets “life-changing (and I’m not being hyperbolic).” Boll & Brach’s Signature Hemmed Sheet Set is made from organic cotton, which Colizza says made them feel breathable yet structured. The set — available in sizes from twin to California king — comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases.

Award: Best Sheets | Type: Budget

Malin says California Design Den’s cotton sheets are soft yet crisp, breathable and cool, and they got softer each time she washed them. Colizza appreciated the “head” and “foot” tags on the fitted sheet, which she says made making the bed easier. The set comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases, and you can purchase it in sizes from twin to California king.

Fitness Apparel

Award: Best Workout Shoes | Activity: Running

Rabinowitz and Malin both say these shoes felt sturdy while running outdoors and on the treadmill. Brooks Revel 6 is supportive yet not overly cushioned, according to Rabinowitz, and Malin says the sneaker is lightweight.

Award: Best Workout Shoes | Activity: Walking

“I would sew these shoes to my feet if I could,” Rodriguez says. These walking shoes cushioned her feet and offered her arch support as she walked over 9,000 steps in them daily. Our staff’s favorite feature of this sneaker is its stretch upper, eliminating the movable tongue — “they’re like slip-on sneakers with laces,” Malin says.

Award: Best Leggings | Activity: Training

Girlfriend Collective’s Compressive High-Rise Legging is partially made from material recycled from plastic bottles. It has a double-layered waistband that holds you in while exercising and built-in pockets, which our team loved. You can purchase the legging in sizes from XXS to 6XL.

Award: Best Sports Bra | Activity: Low Impact

Girlfriend Collective’s Paloma Racerback Bra is made from the same material as its compressive leggings. The longline bra extends lower than where a typical bra band sits and offers full chest coverage. Malin says the bra’s band and structure made her feel supported while doing yoga, pilates and barre exercises.

Award: Best Sports Bra | Activity: Running

The adjustable straps on Brooks Dare Scoopback 2.0 Bra won over Malin. In addition to the bra’s hold, “the straps have an adjustable hook-and-loop mechanism that faces up so it doesn't dig into your skin,” she says. Tinelli says the adjustable straps are key for relieving pressure on the neck and shoulders from larger chests. The bra is available in band sizes from 30 to 40 and cup sizes from AB to FF.

Award: Best Insoles | Activity: All

These insoles are designed to relieve lower back pain as well as reduce foot and leg fatigue for women who weigh over 160 pounds. Colizza says the insoles are a great option for weight distribution and comfort: “I prefer more structure in an insole than less, and this option really delivers."

Award: Best Compression | Type: Socks

Malin wore these compression socks after runs and says they helped her muscles relax and dulled aches and pains. The socks go up to the knees and offer 20-30 mmHg of pressure, which experts told us is a firm amount.

Award: Best Compression | Type: Boots

Therabody’s Bluetooth-enabled RecoveryAir JetBoots have integrated pumps that inflate and deflate the boots to apply and release pressure to help muscles recover after a workout. Malin says the boots are easy to set up and offer four time intervals and four pressure settings using the companion app. She wore them for 15 minute intervals and says they decreased tightness in her legs.

Fitness Equipment and Tech

Award: Best Weights | Type: Ankle

These stylish ankle weights are made of steel wrapped in a soft silicone. They come in 1-pound and 2-pound versions. Malin used them for walks, yoga, pilates, dance and the elliptical — they remained tight and secure on her ankles or wrists.

Award: Best Weights | Type: Dumbbells

Rabinowitz was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this Amazon Basics dumbbell given its relatively affordable price. Like other traditional dumbbells, it has a cast iron core and rubber-encased, hex shaped ends.

Award: Best Resistance Bands

“I absolutely love these resistance bands,” says Godio, who used them for leg and arm resistance workouts like leg raises and band rows. They come in a set of five levels of resistance, from extra light to extra heavy.

Award: Best Exercise Ball

We tried the 18-inch diameter version of this exercise ball and loved it. “It’s very strong, great quality and much less slippery than other exercise balls I've used — I did not have to reposition much during my exercises,” says Booth.

Award: Best Water Bottle

Uyehara found this water bottle easy to clean (it's also machine washable) and carry around, and says it's well insulated — it kept her drinks cold all day. We tried the 32-ounce version, but the bottle comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

Award: Best Massage Gun

The Theragun Mini was our favorite massage gun, in part, because it's so easy to travel with.

“It’s small style means I can bring it everywhere, which I love,” says Arent. It has three massaging speeds and comes with three head attachments, a soft case and a charging cable.

Award: Best Fitness Tracker | Operation System: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the best fitness tracker available for Apple Watch users. It’s able to track tons of different activities with accurate fitness and health data. “I've been tracking my sleep, workouts and heart rate for over a month now, and I feel more productive when I'm wearing the device,” says Uyehara.

Award: Best Fitness Tracker | Operation System: Android

Rabinowitz found the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to be a comfortable and convenient fitness tracker for Android users. It has a flat, circular watch face, syncs with any Android smartphone, provides great fitness and sleep data and has hundreds of apps available.

Award: Best Fitness Tracker | Activity: Running/GPS

The Garmin Forerunner 255 was the best tracker for outdoor fitness activities like walking, running and cycling, according to our staff, and the GPS was the most accurate of all the fitness trackers we tried. Rabinowitz loved the always-on display, physical buttons controls and long battery life — up to 14 days on a charge, according to Garmin.

Award: Best Wireless Earbuds | Operation System: Apple

All the Apple users on our team loved Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for walking, running, exercising, commuting, relaxing, working and everything in between. This version comes with four ear tip sizes. “They always stay secure in my ears while running and I can easily hear sounds around me in transparency mode,” says Malin.

Award: Best Wireless Earbuds | Operation System: Android

Android users looking for a great all-around pair of wireless earbuds should consider the Sony Linkbuds S. “They are some of the lightest earbuds I’ve used — they are easy to forget about in your ears,” says Rabinowitz. He enjoyed them during runs, while working out and for everyday listening.

About our experts

To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including dermatologists, sleep doctors and personal trainers to share buying advice. Experts did not recommend individual products. When conferring with our unaffiliated panel of experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients. You can learn more about our expert panel on our Best of Wellness Awards page.

