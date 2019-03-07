Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 28 - March 7
Tornadoes hit Alabama, Rio celebrates Carnival, an Egyptian photojournalist is released from prison and more.
Debris from a home damaged by a tornado litters a yard in Beauregard, Alabama, on March 4, 2019.
At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured Sunday when at least two powerful tornadoes swept through eastern Alabama.
Megan Anderson and her 18-month-old daughter Madilyn embrace Carol Dean whose husband died when a tornado destroyed the couple's house in Beauregard, on March 4.
"He was my wedding gift," said Carol Dean about her husband whom she married three years ago. "He was one in a million. He'd send me flowers to work just to let me know he loved me. He'd send me some of the biggest strawberries in the world. I'm not going to be the same."
A car drives on a frozen road near the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on March 3.
Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, widely known as Shawkan, plays with his niece at his home in Cairo on March 4.
Egyptian authorities on Monday released the award-winning photojournalist who spent more than five years in jail after covering a 2013 sit-in that ended with security forces killing hundreds of protesters.
Shawkan was detained while taking pictures as security forces broke up the sit-in by supporters of Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.
A toddler looks at members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) while waiting to be searched, after leaving the Islamic State (IS) group's last holdout of Baghouz, in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province on March 1.
With the latest evacuations, hundreds of IS fighters, Syrians and foreigners have surrendered or been captured. They are in addition to about 1,000 foreign fighters the SDF has been holding. Hundreds of Iraqi fighters and some French IS members have been handed over to Baghdad by the SDF.
Opposition leader Juan Guaidó greets the crowd after Ash Wednesday Mass celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 6.
Guaidó's homecoming Monday followed warnings by the United States and other countries to President Nicolas Maduro not to move against his adversary, and he possibly realized arresting his foe could generate more street protests.
Performers from the Vila Isabel samba school during Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome on March 4.
Photos: Rockin' Rio's Carnival celebrations light up the Sambadrome
A time exposure photo shows a series of lightning strikes over Santa Barbara, California, on March 5.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office ordered 3,000 residents to evacuate hillside neighborhoods scarred by fires, including parts of Montecito hit by a disastrous debris flow just over a year ago.
A demonstrator sits on the coffin containing the body of a protester killed during a previous protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 4.
Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.
Jessica Taylor prays in front of a cross for Jonathan Bowen, 9, at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a tornado in Beauregard on March 6.
"I have a son his age," said Taylor. "I can't imagine that mother's loss."
Granadas Baker and his son Granadas Jr. retrieve personal items from their damaged home where they survived a tornado a day earlier in Beauregard on March 4.
Young revelers prepare to participate in the Momotxorros carnival in Alsasua, northern Spain, on March 5.
During the carnival, characters who seem to have been resurrected from a prehistoric ritual, wear horns, hide their faces under headscarves, and dress in white sheets stained with blood.
Jeff Dahl races down Harrison Avenue while skier Vincent Pestello loses control of the first jump of the Leadville ski joring course during the 71st annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition Leadville, Colorado, on March 2 .
Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include jumps, slalom gates, and spearing rings for points. Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is seen as it approaches the International Space Station (ISS) in a photograph taken by NASA astronaut Anne McClain aboard the ISS on March 3.
