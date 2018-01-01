Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Andrea Constand emerged from the Bill Cosby trial with the justice she had long sought — but no malice for the man convicted of drugging and molesting her.

"I forgave Bill Cosby for what he did to me," she told NBC News in an exclusive interview for "Dateline" that airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

"It's been many, many years. And if I did not forgive him, I wouldn't have peace. And I sit here today and I have my peace."

Cosby, known as "America's Dad" before a flood of sexual misconduct allegations, was found guilty of sexually assaulting Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. The 80-year-old comedian, who plans to appeal, faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced in September.

Twice, Constand took the stand to testify against him — at the first trial last year that led to a hung jury and at the retrial last month that ended with the words she and her supporters longed to hear: "Guilty... guilty ... guilty."

There were no cameras in the courtroom, so the larger public has never heard Constand tell the story of Cosby's friendship and betrayal in her own words — until now.

Sitting with her mother days after the verdict, Constand, 45, said it was clear to her that Cosby is "sick."

"He needs help and he needs to repent for what he did, not only to me but for a lot of women," she said. "He's a convicted sex assaulter, but I forgive him for what he did to me."

Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Corey Perrine / AP

It might be a surprising impulse for a woman who was branded a pathological liar, a con artist and a gold-digger by Cosby's defense. But Constand is deeply spiritual and says her journey to justice was always guided by her faith.

"I just needed to take the first step and that was cooperating [with prosecutors]," she said. "After that, it was in God's hands."

Constand, a former pro basketball player, was working for Temple University's hoops team when she met Cosby, a powerful alumnus, after a game 16 years ago. He later admitted he was sexually interested in her immediately; she thought of him as a mentor.

The details of what transpired were laid out during the trial: a dinner where he touched her thigh, another dinner where she rebuffed a full-on pass, an awkward moment in his hotel room at a casino. Then came the fateful encounter at his estate outside Philadelphia, where she had gone to talk about leaving Temple and starting a new career.