‘Little Miss Nobody’ remains identified as 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos
Arizona officials announced that the remains of a child found in a remote Arizona desert, long known as “Little Miss Nobody”, were identified as 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos. A representative from her family spoke out about the girl who went missing in 1960. KPNX’s Josh Sanders reports.March 16, 2022
