  • 'It's time for us to mourn:' Lewiston council member on shooting suspect found dead

  • Full Special Report: Lewiston mass shooting suspect found dead in Maine

    'Robert Card is dead': Maine governor announces death of mass shooting suspect

    Suspect in Lewiston mass shooting found dead

  • Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

  • Remembering those killed in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

  • Authorities still searching for Lewiston mass shooting suspect

  • Maine officials don’t have ‘specific leads’ as manhunt for suspected shooter expands

  • Police: Hundreds of tips being investigated in Maine shootings

  • Maine mass shooting: New details about victims, heroes emerge

  • Maine towns remain on lockdown as manhunt for suspect continues

  • Lewiston community grieving while being forced to shelter in place

  • Neighbor says Maine shooting suspect seemed ‘perfectly normal’ weeks ago

  • Large police presence at Bowdoin home in search for suspect

  • A timeline of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine

  • Sen. Collins says ban on high-capacity magazines more important

  • At least 3 in critical condition at Lewiston hospital after Maine shootings

  • Rep. Jared Golden alters opposition to assault weapons ban after shootings

  • Sen. Susan Collins: 'Today is a dark day for the state of Maine'

  • Maine communities in lockdown as search for mass shooting suspect continues

'Robert Card is dead': Maine governor announces death of mass shooting suspect

Maine Gov. Janet Mills confirms the death of Robert Card, the suspect in the mass shooting that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, and tells the community "we will heal together." Oct. 28, 2023

