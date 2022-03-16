IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

'World's largest potato' is actually a gourd: official

00:34

A New Zealand couple believed they had dug up the world's largest potato on their small farm, but tests carried out by Guinness World Records say it was the tuber of a gourd.March 16, 2022

