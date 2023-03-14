IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    154 remains, 6 bodies recovered from California warehouse

154 remains, 6 bodies recovered from California warehouse

Six bodies and 154 cremated remains were recovered from a warehouse in Hayward, California, linked to Oceanview Cremations, which had its license suspended in 2018. Now authorities are trying to reunite the remains with their families. KNTV’s Velena Jones reports.March 14, 2023

