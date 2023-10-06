2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian women's rights advocate serving 12 years in jail, has won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. "The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," Berit Reiss-Andersen said in the citation.Oct. 6, 2023