  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

  • US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza

  • Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates

    23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south

    London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march

  • Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’

  • Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel

  • Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

  • Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

  • Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

  • Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza

  • Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu

  • Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza

  • White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting

  • Blinken: More needs to be done to protect Gaza civilians

  • Brawl breaks out over Israel-Hamas war after screening in Los Angeles

  • 'Be strong': Father of eight-year-old girl believed kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

  • Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says

  • Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says

NBC News

23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south

23-year-old Tarik Yaghi, who said he was studying I.T. at the Islamic University of Gaza, told NBC News that his journey fleeing from northern Gaza to the south was “basically torture.” Yaghi said he saw tanks and “bodies thrown left and right” during the trek.Nov. 11, 2023

