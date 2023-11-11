23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south

Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over02:28
US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza02:07
Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates02:53
23-year-old fleeing from northern Gaza details journey south02:38
London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march01:01
Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’01:26
Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel02:59
Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days02:26
Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on02:16
Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies03:22
Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza04:17
Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu10:47
Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza03:05
White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting01:56
Blinken: More needs to be done to protect Gaza civilians01:20
Brawl breaks out over Israel-Hamas war after screening in Los Angeles02:25
'Be strong': Father of eight-year-old girl believed kidnapped by Hamas speaks out04:18
Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says03:27
Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says09:28
