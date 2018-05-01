Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
U.S. news
A bull so beloved his owners cloned him
White Magic was the prized bull of the Steve and Cyndi Gilbert and huge star on the rodeo circuit. When he died, they had him cloned six times, an easy enough procedure done at the Utah State University genetics lab. This is the ballad of White Magic and his clones.
U.S. News
Texas mother shoots man trying to steal car with her kids inside01:04
HHS using DNA tests to reunite migrant children separated from parents01:27
Heavy rain and flash floods hit Pittsburgh, leaving residents on alert00:59
Wildfires rage across Western U.S. as extreme heat moves in01:14
A bull so beloved his owners cloned him04:01
EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns04:03
Play All