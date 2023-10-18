IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine

    01:21
  • Now Playing

    ‘Bodies all over the courtyard’: Medic describes horror of Gaza hospital attack

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Drone video shows airstrike aftermath at Gaza refugee camp

    01:31

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

    10:01

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

    03:33

  • Emerging threats in Europe spark security concerns in wake of Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

  • FBI and NYPD on high alert over security concerns in U.S.

    02:04

  • U.S. to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

    02:14

  • Cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel escalates

    02:14

  • Protests turn violent near U.S. Embassy in Beirut

    01:06

  • Biden: Gaza hospital blast caused by 'errant rocket fired by a terrorist group'

    01:19

  • Biden delivers remarks in Israel amid Hamas war: ‘You’re not alone’

    15:27

  • Palestinian man describes life in Gaza amid constant Israeli airstrikes

    01:33

  • Israel and Hamas deny responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital explosion

    02:35

  • Biden arrives in Israel as Gaza hospital blast overshadows trip

    06:07

  • Who’s behind the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza?

    02:49

  • Protests erupt after explosion levels hospital in Gaza

    02:40

  • Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv

    02:43

  • Protesters in Iran burn Israeli flags after Gaza hospital blast

    01:20

NBC News

‘Bodies all over the courtyard’: Medic describes horror of Gaza hospital attack

01:23

Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah was working for Doctors Without Borders at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City when the missile struck. Many of the huge number of casualties were families seeking refuge in the hospital courtyard, he said.Oct. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine

    01:21
  • Now Playing

    ‘Bodies all over the courtyard’: Medic describes horror of Gaza hospital attack

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Drone video shows airstrike aftermath at Gaza refugee camp

    01:31

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    05:19

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

    10:01

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

    03:33
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All