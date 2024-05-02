IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona governor signs repeal of 1864 abortion ban
May 2, 202401:33
    Arizona governor signs repeal of 1864 abortion ban

    01:33
Arizona governor signs repeal of 1864 abortion ban

01:33

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a repeal of the state's near-total abortion ban from 1864 after the state's Supreme Court had recently ruled it was enforceable.May 2, 2024

    Arizona governor signs repeal of 1864 abortion ban

    01:33
