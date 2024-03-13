IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arkansas removes 'X' alternative to male and female on state IDs
March 13, 202401:41
Arkansas removes 'X' alternative to male and female on state IDs

01:41

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Department of Finance and Administration announced that drivers must have male or female on their license and reflect what is on their original or amended birth certificate. The gender-neutral marker "X" is no longer able to be used, changing a policy that was made in 2010. KARK's Caroline Derby reports.March 13, 2024

