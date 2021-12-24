IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 2 killed, 1 injured in L.A. shooting at Burlington store
At least 2 killed, 1 injured in L.A. shooting at Burlington store01:32
Officials in Los Angeles say at least two people are dead and one injured after a shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood.Dec. 24, 2021
At least 2 killed, 1 injured in L.A. shooting at Burlington store01:32
