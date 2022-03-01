IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Australia pledges another $50M in 'defensive support' to Ukraine

01:07

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia will be committing a further $50 million in military support to Ukraine following its invasion by Russia. "President Zelenskyy said, 'Don't give me a ride, give me ammunition,' and that's exactly what the Australian government has agreed to do," Morrison said.March 1, 2022

