Australia pledges another $50M in 'defensive support' to Ukraine
01:07
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia will be committing a further $50 million in military support to Ukraine following its invasion by Russia. "President Zelenskyy said, 'Don't give me a ride, give me ammunition,' and that's exactly what the Australian government has agreed to do," Morrison said.March 1, 2022
