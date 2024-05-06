IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Baby found safe, suspect in custody in New Mexico abduction
May 6, 2024
    Baby found safe, suspect in custody in New Mexico abduction

Baby found safe, suspect in custody in New Mexico abduction

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the kidnapping of 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres, who was found safe. The baby’s mother and another woman were found dead and her 5-year-old sister was found injured in a New Mexico park.May 6, 2024

