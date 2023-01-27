IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    'Not on my watch': Biden criticizes economic proposals of House Republicans

    02:25

  • Breaking down why Biden administration changed position on sending tanks to Ukraine

    01:19

  • Biden announces U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:38

  • Biden orders U.S. flags at half-staff for victims in California mass shooting

    00:47

  • Biden touts presidential achievements at term halfway mark

    02:49

  • Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms 

    04:43

  • 60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

    02:19

  • Could the probe into classified documents impact Biden’s 2024 plans?

    03:44

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37

  • Biden welcomes Golden State Warriors to celebrate 2022 NBA championship

    01:29

  • Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents

    06:53

  • Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

    06:29

  • 'We go forward, we go together:' Biden celebrates, invokes MLK in sermon

    01:47

  • What special counsel Robert Hur will look for in classified documents tied to Biden

    03:36

  • Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden

    06:30

  • Who is special counsel appointee Robert K. Hur?

    02:06

  • Garland announces special counsel for Biden classified documents investigation

    02:04

  • Biden: 'I take classified documents and classified materials seriously'

    01:11

  • Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found

    04:19

NBC News

Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter

02:54

President Joe Biden and first Lady Jill Biden hosted a Lunar New Year reception at the White House. Biden addressed the recent shootings in California and highlighted the hero who disarmed the suspected Monterey Park shooter.Jan. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    'Not on my watch': Biden criticizes economic proposals of House Republicans

    02:25

  • Breaking down why Biden administration changed position on sending tanks to Ukraine

    01:19

  • Biden announces U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:38

  • Biden orders U.S. flags at half-staff for victims in California mass shooting

    00:47

  • Biden touts presidential achievements at term halfway mark

    02:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All