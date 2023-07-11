IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56

  • Supporters gather worldwide demanding change in Haiti

    03:37

  • Turkey agrees to support for Sweden to join NATO

    02:05

  • Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO membership bid

    01:06

  • Kremlin: Putin met with Prigozhin days after Wagner Group marched on Moscow

    02:27

  • Snow angels greet rare snowfall in Johannesburg

    00:42

  • President Biden visits U.K. ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

    04:57

  • Heavy rain leads to deadly flooding and mudslides in Japan

    00:56

  • President Biden arrives at No. 10 Downing Street

    00:34

  • Russia's armed forces chief seen for first time since June's mutiny

    00:38

  • President Biden visits U.K. on his way to a NATO summit

    01:30

  • Yellen says China talks were ‘direct’ and ‘productive’ as visit wraps

    01:38

  • California man arrested in deaths of three women in Mexico

    02:23

  • Guatemala delays release of election results after voter fraud allegation

    04:02

  • Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Spain

    01:54

  • Video appears to show dozens of Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa

    00:33

  • U.S. will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, Biden admin announces

    02:22

  • Video shows rock crush cars in deadly India landslide

    00:38

NBC News

Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit

02:17

President Biden held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. During the meeting, Biden thanked Erdogan for his leadership and efforts to make NATO “even stronger.” July 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56

  • Supporters gather worldwide demanding change in Haiti

    03:37

  • Turkey agrees to support for Sweden to join NATO

    02:05

  • Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO membership bid

    01:06
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All