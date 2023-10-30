IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Biden signs executive order to promote 'responsible innovation' of AI

01:02

President Biden discussed an executive order his administration is putting forward on regulations and protections around the "responsible innovation" of artificial intelligence.Oct. 30, 2023

