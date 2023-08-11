IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bodycam shows arrest of Trump advisor after allegedly groping two women in 2021

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Influencer Kai Cenat speaks out for first time after New York City riot

    02:36

  • Massachusetts becomes eighth state to adopt universal free school meals

    02:26

  • Virgin Galactic launches civilian crew to edge of space in historic flight

    01:57

  • Video shows FBI’s deadly confrontation with man who allegedly threatened to kill Biden

    01:46

  • Thousands stranded in Maui airport as wildfires scorch island

    02:04

  • Watch: Motorcycles drive through Lahaina wildfires fleeing flames

    02:34

  • 'Our beautiful harbor is no longer there,’ Maui dive shop owner says

    01:30

  • ‘What we saw was horrific’: Maui helicopter operator describes Lahaina

    02:33

  • Detroit mother files lawsuit over facial recognition arrest

    01:36

  • Lawsuit alleges Georgia doctor decapitated baby during birth

    01:29

  • Hawaii wildfires leave dozens homeless

    03:01

  • First Virgin Galactic spaceflight touches back down to Earth after historic flight

    06:19

  • First Virgin Galactic civilian spaceflight reaches space

    05:02

  • Politicians ‘not really representative of a new generation,’ Gen Z voters say

    05:21

  • Mississippi library pulls LGBTQ+ graphic novel

    01:49

  • July inflation report shows consumer prices hit 3.2%

    03:45

  • Multiple cases against Trump set to begin in court

    05:20

  • When could the strong winds that are fueling the Maui wildfires subside?

    02:23

  • ‘There’s no way home’: Evacuee from Maui wildfires describes devastation

    07:42

NBC News

Bodycam shows arrest of Trump advisor after allegedly groping two women in 2021

02:52

Police body camera footage captured the moments when Boris Epshteyn, an advisor to former President Trump, was arrested after allegedly groping two women at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2021.Aug. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Bodycam shows arrest of Trump advisor after allegedly groping two women in 2021

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Influencer Kai Cenat speaks out for first time after New York City riot

    02:36

  • Massachusetts becomes eighth state to adopt universal free school meals

    02:26

  • Virgin Galactic launches civilian crew to edge of space in historic flight

    01:57

  • Video shows FBI’s deadly confrontation with man who allegedly threatened to kill Biden

    01:46

  • Thousands stranded in Maui airport as wildfires scorch island

    02:04
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All