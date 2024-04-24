Watch: Boeing 747 makes bumpy touch-and-go at LAX

- Now Playing
Watch: Boeing 747 makes bumpy touch-and-go at LAX01:04
- UP NEXT
Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree02:09
Video shows moment Taco Bell employee saves baby struggling to breathe01:18
Video shows Ohio man confront Uber driver before fatal shooting02:22
Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill00:38
Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church01:08
Watch: Man nearly run over after confronting suspected car prowlers00:57
Violent street takeover caught on camera01:49
Surveillance videos capture moment earthquake shakes tri-state area01:07
New Mexico man climbs through hospital ceiling to flee from deputies02:00
Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs01:42
Watch: Hot air balloon crashes into power lines in Minnesota00:56
New Jersey grandmother injured in fall down elevator shaft01:56
Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera01:08
Wisconsin family helps lost pig 'Kevin Bacon' find his way home01:51
Video shows runaway police horses galloping along I-90 in Cleveland00:39
Louisville firefighters rescue driver from truck dangling off bridge02:23
Rescuers save a man who was stranded on a California cliff for 2 days02:03
Video shows funnel cloud, large hail and damage as severe weather strikes the Midwest00:45
WATCH: Texas firefighters drive along highway surrounded by wildfire00:35
- Now Playing
Watch: Boeing 747 makes bumpy touch-and-go at LAX01:04
- UP NEXT
Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree02:09
Video shows moment Taco Bell employee saves baby struggling to breathe01:18
Video shows Ohio man confront Uber driver before fatal shooting02:22
Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill00:38
Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church01:08
Play All