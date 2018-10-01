Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

News

Breaking down the satire and symbolism in Childish Gambino’s "This is America" music video

Donald Glover’s (A.K.A. Childish Gambino) controversial new music video, “This is America,” addresses gun violence and is filled with symbolism that may not be noticed at first watch.May.10.2018

Pop Culture

  • Payment revelations show Cohen at center of billion dollar deals

    04:47

  • Breaking down the satire and symbolism in Childish Gambino’s new music video

    01:37

  • Stephanie Ruhle: How to get mom something she'll really love

    02:24

  • Oscars 2018: Celebrities take a stand, from #MeToo to Dreamers

    01:17

  • Hayek, Judd, Sciorra salute Time's Up movement at Oscars

    01:20

  • Best actress McDormand leads women’s standing ovation, calls for inclusion riders

    01:09

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News