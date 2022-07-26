IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024

NBC News

Brittney Griner holds up photos as she appears in Russian court on drug charges

01:19

Basketball star Brittney Griner appeared at a Russian court on Tuesday for the fifth hearing of her trial on drug charges that could carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years.July 26, 2022

