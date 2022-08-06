IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Bus crash in Croatia leaves at least 12 dead, more than 30 injured

01:01

A bus filled with Polish pilgrims that skidded off the road and crashed in northern Croatia has left at least 12 people dead and multiple people injured. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.Aug. 6, 2022

