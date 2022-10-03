Cape Coral residents work to clear Hurricane Ian's devastation

- Now Playing
Cape Coral residents work to clear Hurricane Ian's devastation01:33
- UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian to pay $1 million to settle SEC charges over crypto promo01:13
Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session05:17
Trial for Oath Keepers’ leader, members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot to begin05:03
Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows03:20
Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response03:30
Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise05:58
Relative of Marist College student in New York fatally shot at hotel during ‘Family Weekend’02:32
Teen fatally shot at Tulsa high school; witness says everyone ‘scattered’ after hearing gunshots01:46
Plane crashes into Minnesota home killing all 3 passengers, residents survive00:58
Pine Island residents stuck after Hurricane Ian destroys bridge02:21
Florida before and after photos capture scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction01:38
DeSantis: At least 1,100 rescues in Florida in aftermath of Ian01:09
Gov. McMasters pushes optimism as recovery efforts begin: 'We're open for business'00:51
Watch: Six people injured after huge waves sweep through Miami sidewalk00:49
Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia02:30
Scammers using quick pay apps like Zelle to steal money02:26
New ALS treatment approved by the FDA03:48
Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed U.S. Navy ship in California01:08
Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian04:05
- Now Playing
Cape Coral residents work to clear Hurricane Ian's devastation01:33
- UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian to pay $1 million to settle SEC charges over crypto promo01:13
Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session05:17
Trial for Oath Keepers’ leader, members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot to begin05:03
Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows03:20
Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response03:30
Play All