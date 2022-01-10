IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)

Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)

“My heart broke from what I saw,” Rep. Andy Kim tells Lester Holt, recalling walking through the Capitol in the aftermath of January 6. “It really hurt to see this place that I love so much treated with such disrespect. So I just started cleaning.”Jan. 10, 2022

