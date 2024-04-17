IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
WATCH: Cat clings to car door to escape Dubai flooding
April 17, 202400:50
  • Now Playing

    WATCH: Cat clings to car door to escape Dubai flooding

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli war cabinet meets to plan response to Iran’s aerial assault

    03:07

  • Video shows Ukrainian city of Chernihiv under attack from Russian missiles

    01:14

  • Grief and despair as women, children and people seeking refuge in southern Gaza are killed

    01:58

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41

  • Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack

    01:31

  • Dubai residents use boat to navigate flooded streets

    01:16

  • Safety for aid in Gaza is an ‘ongoing problem,’ says humanitarian executive

    05:29

  • Video shows Copenhagen's historic stock exchange engulfed in flames

    01:15

  • White House tries to prevent a wider war in the Mideast

    02:01

  • Israel's military vows military response after Iran attack

    02:59

  • Iranian strikes were meant as a ‘cease and desist message’ to Israel, says Middle East expert

    08:30

  • Bishop stabbed during livestreamed Sydney church service

    01:11

  • Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill

    00:38

  • Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire

    03:26

  • Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage

    08:40

  • 'You're incredible': Biden thanks U.S. fighter squadrons that helped defend Israel

    00:54

  • President Biden urges restraint after Iran’s attack on Israel

    03:19

  • Escalating concerns about wider war in the Middle East

    03:14

  • An American in Paris: the carpenter from New England helping rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

    02:23

NBC News

WATCH: Cat clings to car door to escape Dubai flooding

00:50

Video from the Dubai government’s media office shows a disheveled cat hanging onto a car door handle to avoid being washed away during historic flooding in the region. Rescuers manage to pry the nervous feline off the door and move it into a boat.April 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    WATCH: Cat clings to car door to escape Dubai flooding

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli war cabinet meets to plan response to Iran’s aerial assault

    03:07

  • Video shows Ukrainian city of Chernihiv under attack from Russian missiles

    01:14

  • Grief and despair as women, children and people seeking refuge in southern Gaza are killed

    01:58

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41

  • Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack

    01:31
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All