‘War has robbed us of everything’: Kids protest in Gaza, calling for cease-fire
Feb. 21, 202401:28
    ‘War has robbed us of everything’: Kids protest in Gaza, calling for cease-fire

NBC News filmed children holding a demonstration in Rafah, southern Gaza, demanding an end to the fighting and an increase in much-needed food aid to save families from the danger of starvation.Feb. 21, 2024

