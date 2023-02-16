IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    China accuses U.S. of ‘escalating crises’ after downing suspected spy balloon

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Drone footage shows massive canyon caused by earthquake in Turkey

    00:43

  • Earthquakes destroy olive groves in Turkey, turning area into a valley

    02:36

  • Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces resignation

    01:06

  • Earthquake death toll exceeds 40,000 and is now deadliest event in Turkish history

    03:11

  • Baby born as shelling and gunfire strike eastern Ukrainian town

    01:04

  • Syrians struggle waiting for aid after deadly earthquake

    01:06

  • Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath

    01:34

  • Ukrainian forces running low on ammunition

    01:31

  • Man waves at rescuers after being trapped under rubble for 208 hours

    00:41

  • Defense Secy. Austin: NATO allies have rallied around ‘Ukraine’s fight for freedom’

    04:23

  • Building collapses during demolition after deadly earthquake in Turkey

    00:50

  • Watch: Man rescued after 198 hours buried beneath building in Turkey

    00:45

  • Tens of thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the judiciary

    00:57

  • New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle batters north

    01:04

  • Russia hits more than a dozen Ukrainian cities in new offensive

    02:28

  • Over 35,000 people killed in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    02:56

  • New footage captures moment massive earthquake hits Turkey

    01:15

  • Video shows young girl rescued more than a week after Turkish earthquake

    00:39

  • Rescuers in Turkey and Syria search for survivors a week after deadly earthquakes

    02:57

NBC News

China accuses U.S. of ‘escalating crises’ after downing suspected spy balloon

01:10

China’s Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. of “escalating crises” as tensions rise between both countries over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace. The unmanned balloon, which China says mistakenly crossed over North America, was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.Feb. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    China accuses U.S. of ‘escalating crises’ after downing suspected spy balloon

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Drone footage shows massive canyon caused by earthquake in Turkey

    00:43

  • Earthquakes destroy olive groves in Turkey, turning area into a valley

    02:36

  • Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces resignation

    01:06

  • Earthquake death toll exceeds 40,000 and is now deadliest event in Turkish history

    03:11

  • Baby born as shelling and gunfire strike eastern Ukrainian town

    01:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All