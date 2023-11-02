IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Biden calls for pause in Israel-Hamas war, woman charged with murder after mushroom meal kills 3, and ‘Succession’ star in Hollywood car crash

Chinese President Xi among mourners at the funeral of former Premier Li Keqiang

00:51

A funeral was held for China's former second-ranking leader, Li Keqiang, at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing on Thursday. Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the mourners. In Li's hometown, hundreds of wreaths were laid in his honor by mourning residents.Nov. 2, 2023

