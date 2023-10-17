IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Video shows frantic rescue efforts after Israeli airstrike in Gaza

01:23

Palestinians rushed to help people trapped under rubble and wounded after an Israeli airstrike collapsed a building in the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza.Oct. 17, 2023

