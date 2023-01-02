IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Colorado skier killed in New Year's Eve avalanche

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Three killed in North Carolina construction scaffolding collapse

    00:44

  • Charges filed against suspect in Times Square machete attack

    01:44

  • Several share details on past interactions with Idaho murder suspect

    02:35

  • Active-duty Marine charged in death of 4-month-old in North Carolina

    01:44

  • Barbara Walters dead at 93

    04:42

  • CDC warns of XBB Covid subvariant ahead of New Year's celebrations

    03:03

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers player aids in helicopter crash rescue

    02:31

  • New York ‘hero’ saved 23 people during monster storm

    01:53

  • Families of Idaho murder victims hopeful for justice after suspect’s arrest

    01:40

  • Travel nightmare shows signs of easing ahead of New Year’s Eve

    02:09

  • Suspect arrested in murders of four University of Idaho students

    02:15

  • 28-year-old arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders

    08:51

  • U.S. markets close down in final trading day of 2022

    03:53

  • Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings

    02:31

  • 'Today's news and arrest is a welcome one,' says University of Idaho president

    02:00

  • Suspect in Idaho student killings charged with four counts of first-degree murder

    02:21

  • Police announce arrest in connection with University of Idaho murders

    03:02

  • 28-year-old man arrested in connection to Idaho college murders

    03:26

  • Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders

    02:45

NBC News Channel

Colorado skier killed in New Year's Eve avalanche

01:45

The avalanche was the second to claim a life in Colorado this winter. KUSA's Marc Sallinger reports.Jan. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Colorado skier killed in New Year's Eve avalanche

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Three killed in North Carolina construction scaffolding collapse

    00:44

  • Charges filed against suspect in Times Square machete attack

    01:44

  • Several share details on past interactions with Idaho murder suspect

    02:35

  • Active-duty Marine charged in death of 4-month-old in North Carolina

    01:44

  • Barbara Walters dead at 93

    04:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All