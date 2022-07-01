'Titanic 2.0': Cruise ship collision with iceberg caught on camera

- Now Playing
'Titanic 2.0': Cruise ship collision with iceberg caught on camera01:12
- UP NEXT
Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru00:27
Watch: Drone video captures deadly stands collapse at Colombia bullfight01:15
Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky00:32
Watch: Vermont man uses excavator to stop troopers from arresting his son00:50
WATCH: Videos show illegal house party where attendees broke into Florida home00:39
Watch: House collapses into Yellowstone River after record flooding00:43
Watch: Video shows explosion in Bangladesh that killed at least 41, injured hundreds01:14
'Happy to be alive': Video shows terrifying Texas motorcycle crash01:54
Watch: Video shows moments from fatal crash in Chicago that killed 1, injured 10 officers02:07
Possum bounced after scurrying into Brooklyn bar02:01
Watch: Stranded man rescued by helicopter from Californian cliff00:48
Watch: Employees fight back in California jewelry store robbery01:47
Trampoline goes flying as deadly storms pummel Canada01:00
Video shows dispute over baby formula at Massachusetts Target: ‘I have a child at home to feed’01:16
Watch: Australian prime minister accidentally tackles child to ground in soccer game00:46
Watch: Driver charged after Maserati driven down Rome's Spanish Steps00:45
North Carolina road rage shooting caught on camera01:25
Good Samaritans rush to help CHP officer shot with his own gun02:55
Watch: Dramatic video shows tractor-trailer nearly crash into school bus01:00
- Now Playing
'Titanic 2.0': Cruise ship collision with iceberg caught on camera01:12
- UP NEXT
Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru00:27
Watch: Drone video captures deadly stands collapse at Colombia bullfight01:15
Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky00:32
Watch: Vermont man uses excavator to stop troopers from arresting his son00:50
WATCH: Videos show illegal house party where attendees broke into Florida home00:39
Play All