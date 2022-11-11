Dallas medical examiner killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide

- Now Playing
Dallas medical examiner killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide01:45
- UP NEXT
Police say child's fentanyl death ‘extremely difficult’ on officers01:51
Family reacts after former police officers plead guilty in shooting death of 8-year-old by stray bullet01:42
Chompers the python scares off suspect in armed robbery attempt, police say01:33
Community reacts to noose found at Obama Presidential Center site01:19
Suspected Native American burial site uncovered by Hurricane Nicole01:09
Kroger, Albertsons to merge amid soaring food costs07:01
Turkey shortage puts strain on businesses as Thanksgiving nears02:06
Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor03:29
Maricopa County says 400,000 ballots remain in vote count02:29
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ stars discuss the role of women in the sequel01:30
Mindfulness as an anxiety treatment could be as effective as antidepressant, study shows01:45
Florida hit by Category 1 Hurricane Nicole03:47
U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by ‘triple-demic’01:29
Inflation eases slightly, markets soaring02:03
Washington Commanders, NFL sued by D.C. attorney general over alleged misconduct cover-up01:46
Influencer uses TikTok platform to educate Gen Z on Holocaust03:28
Nicole makes landfall in Florida, killing at least two03:48
Covid health care workers honored in new art exhibit03:19
Adoptive mother, grandparents charged in 11-year-old's death02:24
- Now Playing
Dallas medical examiner killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide01:45
- UP NEXT
Police say child's fentanyl death ‘extremely difficult’ on officers01:51
Family reacts after former police officers plead guilty in shooting death of 8-year-old by stray bullet01:42
Chompers the python scares off suspect in armed robbery attempt, police say01:33
Community reacts to noose found at Obama Presidential Center site01:19
Suspected Native American burial site uncovered by Hurricane Nicole01:09
Play All