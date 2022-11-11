Dallas medical examiner killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Investigators responded to reports of gun shots and found a 46-year-old medical examiner and her estranged husband dead inside her Dallas office. Officials say they believe the husband may have entered through an employee entrance, and fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. KXAS's Sophia Beausoleil reports.Nov. 11, 2022

