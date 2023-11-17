IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: IDF close to 'dismantling' military system in north Gaza, 'Rust' weapons expert faces new gun charge, and Snoop Dogg says he's giving up smoking

  • Now Playing

    Israeli forces conduct a deadly raid on Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism on the rise

    27:20

  • Protesters shut down San Francisco’s Bay Bridge

    02:15

  • Professor arrested after Jewish man’s death during California protest

    02:59

  • Israel releases video it says shows Hamas tunnel after Al-Shifa hospital raid

    03:18

  • How war images on social media can your affect mental health

    02:47

  • IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital

    02:55

  • Conditions deteriorate inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

    05:02

  • Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas

    00:41

  • Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

    00:57

  • Israeli military claims weapons found during raid of Gaza hospital

    02:42

  • Pro-Palestinian protest outside DNC headquarters turns violent

    01:40

  • Eyewitness video shows shooting at Jerusalem crossing

    01:03

  • Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader

    00:52

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Capitol Police clash near DNC headquarters

    01:14

  • Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza

    04:42

  • Biden says Hamas committed war crime with headquarters under hospital

    02:59

  • Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas

    03:53

  • An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09

  • Sara Netanyahu sends letter to Jill Biden claiming Hamas hostage gave birth in captivity

    03:15

NBC News

Israeli forces conduct a deadly raid on Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin

01:32

An Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank town of Jenin left a number of dead and injured on Friday. At one point, medics were ordered to leave a hospital with their arms raised as Israeli forces searched for suspects.Nov. 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Israeli forces conduct a deadly raid on Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism on the rise

    27:20

  • Protesters shut down San Francisco’s Bay Bridge

    02:15

  • Professor arrested after Jewish man’s death during California protest

    02:59

  • Israel releases video it says shows Hamas tunnel after Al-Shifa hospital raid

    03:18

  • How war images on social media can your affect mental health

    02:47
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All